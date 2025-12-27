Buccaneers elevate Super Bowl champion for second-straight game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have needed some pass-rushing help for a while. They've attempted to find it in former Super Bowl champion Jason Pierre-Paul, who played for the team from 2018-21. He played for the Bucs in his first football game in over two years against the Carolina Panthers, and now, he's set to play once again — in a bigger role.

Pierre-Paul is on Tampa Bay's practice squad, and he was elevated again for Tampa Bay's Week 17 game against the Miami Dolphins. Pierre-Paul had 12 defensive snaps against the Panthers, but now, he could be in for an extended role.

Jason Pierre-Paul elevated again for Dolphins game

Pierre-Paul didn't play too many snaps against the Panthers, but he could be in for some more work. Bucs edge rusher Anthony Nelson injured his knee and is out for the game, so he might find himself in a bigger role.

Outside linebackers coach Larry Foote spoke on his week of practice, confirming that he could get some more work.

"He is going to get more snaps this week. Last week, I thought he had a great week of practice," Foote said. "I've been getting on him because he fell down a couple times throughout those 12 snaps, so [we] had him on the sled today, make sure he gets those football legs back. I've been having a little fun with him in the meeting room, he did trip over the one guy's foot, but he [has] to get into football shape."

That may not be a great thing, though. Pierre-Paul didn't record a statistic in his 12 snaps, so he wasn't particularly impactful. The Bucs will hope he can contribute in a much bigger way in Week 17 in game they'd like to win to build more momentum before they likely play for the NFC South in Week 18.

Pierre-Paul is from South Florida, so Week 17 will be a homecoming game for him when the Bucs play the Dolphins in Miami at 1 p.m.

