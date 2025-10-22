Buccaneers will be without multiple key starters against Saints
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers now know the status of a couple of their stars for their Week 8 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.
The Bucs will once again be without running back Bucky Irving and wide receiver Chris Godwin, who will both sit out this week, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Godwin is still recovering from a fibula injury, while Irving continues to deal with lingering issues that have limited his availability.
With Tampa Bay’s bye week coming up in Week 9, Bowles and the coaching staff decided to play it safe and give both players an extended window to get healthy. That extra rest could be key as the Buccaneers gear up for the second half of the season and continue their push in the NFC South race.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers staying cautious with key playmakers
Bowles said the team’s approach is all about keeping its best players healthy, especially with the bye right around the corner.
“If they're healthy enough to play, we're gonna play them, but if there's any doubt, we're not gonna play them at all,” Bowles said during his Wednesday press conference. “They gotta be ready to play, and we gotta see that they can play before we put them out on the field, but with the bye week coming, if a guy's very iffy, we'd probably be more inclined to not play if he's not ready to play.”
Bowles made it clear that both Irving and Godwin fall into that “iffy” category, meaning neither will suit up against New Orleans. The Buccaneers don’t want to risk aggravating injuries that could linger deeper into the season, particularly with both players playing major roles in the offense when healthy.
Buccaneers Leaning on Depth vs Saints
With Irving and Godwin sidelined, Tampa Bay will again look to its depth pieces to step up. Rachaad White is expected to handle the bulk of the carries out of the backfield, while Emeka Egbuka will continue to be Baker Mayfield’s top target in the passing game. Tight end Cade Otton and rookie receiver Tez Johnson could also see increased involvement against the Saints.
The Buccaneers’ conservative approach makes sense with the timing of the bye week. Allowing Irving and Godwin to rest could ensure both return fully healthy for the second half of the schedule. As Bowles put it, it’s better to lose a game or two of production now than risk a longer-term setback later in the year.
Tampa Bay enters Week 8 looking to stay atop competitive NFC South while managing its roster wisely. This is a balancing act Bowles hopes pays off once his stars are back on the field after the bye.
