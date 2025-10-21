Buccaneers hit hard with brutal injury news on star WR Mike Evans
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reeling following their second loss of the 2025 season. For most of the night, the Buccaneers had no answers for the Detroit Lions, falling on the road, 24-9.
To make matters worse, a banged up offense will be without another key player for an extended period of time.
READ MORE: Buccaneers thrashed by Lions' star running back en route to MNF loss
Star wide receiver Mike Evans was injured in the second quarter while attempting to catch a deep ball from quarterback Baker Mayfield. Lions cornerback Rock Ya-Sin made contact with Evans as the pass arrived, resulting in a violent collision to the turf.
Evans stayed down for a few minutes, ultimately walking to the sideline before he was carted back to the locker room. The Buccaneers quickly ruled him out due to a concussion and right shoulder injury.
Tampa Bay received unfortunate news on Evans following the game.
Buccaneers WR Mike Evans In Danger Of Missing Most Of 2025 Season
Head coach Todd Bowles addressed the media after the Buccaneers' defeat. Bowles revealed that Evans suffered a broken clavicle along with his concussion. The injury is expected to keep the veteran wide receiver out for most of the year.
To say the least, this is a major blow for the franchise. Evans was already working his way back from a hamstring strain that kept him out of the last three games. His 1,000+ receiving yards streak is in big danger of coming to an end.
In three appearances this season, Evans has caught 14 passes for 140 yards and one touchdown. His average yards per catch (10) and average yards per game (46.7) are the worst of his career.
At the very least, Evans probably won't be able to take the field again until December. If he suits up against the New Orleans Saints in Week 14, he would have to average 172 receiving yards per game in Tampa Bay's final five contests of the regular season to reach the 1K mark. That's unlikely.
Evans has accumulated 1,000+ yards in 11 consecutive seasons since the Buccaneers drafted him in 2014, an NFL record. He is tied with legendary wide receiver Jerry Rice for the most consecutive 1,000+ yards seasons at any point in a players' career. Evans was looking to surpass Rice this year but that's now in serious doubt.
The Buccaneers are already missing multiple starters on offense, including running back Bucky Irving, wide receiver Chris Godwin, right tackle Luke Goedeke, and right guard Cody Mauch.
READ MORE: Buccaneers get major boost with key defender back at practice
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers may have hit jackpot with standout rookie
• Buccaneers starter who fans wanted cut is having a huge 2025 season
• Stephen A. Smith drops bold take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers