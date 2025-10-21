Buccaneers thrashed by Lions' star running back en route to MNF loss
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had the potential to get a big win over the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football, but instead, they played one of their worst games of the year.
Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs had over 200 yards from scrimmage and quarterback Baker Mayfield played one of his worst games en route to a rough 24-9 loss. The Bucs move to 5-2 on the year and will look toward the New Orleans Saints next week for their last game before the bye.
Here's how it all went down:
Amon-Ra St. Brown dominates Buccaneers in first half
The Lions waited no time starting out, driving down the field and then sealing the drive with a 27-yard crosser to Amon-Ra St. Brown, who took it home after soundly beating nickel corner Jacob Parrish. The Buccaneers didn't have an answer, going three-and-out, so they punted back to Detroit.
The Bucs got a big turnover on Jared Goff when Yaya Diaby got a strip sack the ensuing drive, so the Bucs offense set up shop. They didn't do much, though, going three-and-out once again and punting back to the Lions. The Lions went for it on 4th & 2 on Tampa Bay's 15, but failed, so the Bucs got a turnover once again.
With 43 seconds left, the Bucs began their next drive, which spilled into the second quarter. St. Brown caught three passes for 67 yards in the first quarter, and running back Jahmyr Gibbs had 78 yards from scrimmage.
Buccaneers continue to fall behind in second half
The Bucs got close to midfield but had to punt after a 3rd & 3 incompletion, so the Lions got the ball once again. They were stopped by the Bucs after a SirVocea Dennis sack, but Tampa Bay once again couldn't cross the 50 and gave the ball back to the Lions.
The Lions finally made the Bucs pay, with Gibbs housing a 78-yard run to put the Lions up 14-0 with six minutes to go. The Buccaneers once again went three-and-out on the responding drive, and even worse, wideout Mike Evans went down with what looked to be a concussion on the field.
The Lions punted back to the Bucs with three minutes left, but the Bucs immediately fumbled the ball back to the Lions after Sterling Shepard lost control of the football after a catch. The Lions punted back to the Bucs, but Baker Mayfield threw an interception on the first play right after, which flipped the ball back to the Lions.
Jared Goff immediately threw a pick to Jamel Dean, though, which gave the Bucs the ball back with about 20 seconds left. The Bucs tried a field goal after gettung past the 50, and it was good, so the half somehow ended 14-3 after the Lions outgained the Bucs 275-58.
Buccaneers gain ground, but not enough in third quarter
The Buccaneers came out swinging in the second half, leading a commanding drive and ending it with a Tez Johnson touchdown on a screen pass. The Bucs went for two, but didn't get it, so were down five 14-9. The Lions immediately rumbled back, scoring a touchdown on a five-yard Jahmyr Gibbs run and going up 21-9.
The Bucs couldn't respond, punting it back to the Lions. The Lions had the ball at the 50 with 4th & 1 when the third quarter ended.
Buccaneers can't come back in fourth quarter
The Lions punted at midfield back to the Buccaneers to kick off the fourth, and the Bucs desperately needed a touchdown to get back into contention. The Bucs failed on a fourth-down conversion (that was initially upheld on a challenge and then reversed after "a second look") so they gave it back to the Lions, who now had all the advantage.
The Lions kicked a field goal, making it 24-9 with 10 minutes left. The Bucs drove down the field and got inside the red zone, but they couldn't get in the end zone on 4th & 12, so they gave the ball back to the Lions in what would be the game-deciding drive.
The Lions got the ball back with just under five minutes left, and they punted back to the Bucs with four minutes left. The Bucs couldn't get past midfield, though, and they turned the ball over on downs for the final time. With no timeouts left, that spelled the end of the game, and the Buccaneers moved to 5-2 on the year after an ugly, ugly showing.
