Bucky Irving Playing Status Revealed for Buccaneers vs. Chargers on Sunday
Bucky Irving has been one of the best rookies in the NFL this season.
The former Oregon Duck's elusiveness has been on full display this season for the Bucs, with him consistently demonstrating the ability to turn nothing into something. Irving's value to the Bucs' offense has continued to increase as the season has gone on, and his dynamic style of play has added an entirely new dimension to Tampa Bay's run game. With Irving working alongside the Bucs' young and talented offensive line, as well as an innovative playcaller like Liam Coen, the team's run game has made a dramatic improvement from recent years.
In Week 13, Irving battled through a hip issue to put up 183 all-purpose yards to help the Buccaneers secure a valuable win on the road in Carolina. Last week, when the Buccaneers hosted the Las Vegas Raiders, Irving was forced to watch the majority from the sidelines with a back injury. Thankfully, Tampa Bay's depth at the position provided more than enough firepower out of the backfield, as Rachaad White and Sean Tucker combined for 137 yards on the ground.
Despite the team's depth at the running back position, there's no question that the Bucs are at their best with Bucky Irving in the lineup. And although he won't be at full strength due to these lingering back and hip injuries, it appears as though Irving will be activated for the team's game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
Irving's presence in the lineup will provide a huge boost for the Buccaneers who are facing a very talented and disciplined Chargers defense.
