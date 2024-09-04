Bucs Head Coach Todd Bowles Gets Fired Up During Press Conference
Everyone is excited for Week 1 of the NFL season. Yes, even Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles — or especially Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, if Wednesday's press conference is to be believed.
Bowles spoke to media on Wednesday with just a few days to go before the team faces off against the Washington Commanders for Week 1 of the NFL season, and he was asked what his emotions were by a reporter who called him "stoic". Bowles, looking to shake that reputation, jokingly banged his fists on the table and yelled "IT'S EXCITING!" to a crowd of frightened media members.
Check out the hilarious clip below:
READ MORE: Through The Spyglass: Buccaneers vs Commanders
"You always have the butterflies when you go out there," Bowles said through laughs. "I mean, it's opening day of the NFL. It's no different than when you were playing."
Todd Bowles often has a reputation for being stoic and calm, but he's done plenty to fire up his team before games and to joke around with the media. It's that personality that has won over his players and staff, and that relationship could be a big factor when the Buccaneers look to win the NFC South for the fourth year in a row this year.
He'll look to get his players ready to face his former team as a player, playing as a safety in Washington for 7 years. And yeah, you could say he's pretty excited about it.
READ MORE: Former Buccaneers QB Believes Tampa Will Miss 2024 Playoffs
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 NFL Season!
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Eagles Nearly Traded Former Bucs LB Before Week 1
• New Power Rankings Disrespect Buccaneers Ahead of Week 1
• 2024 Buccaneers Win/Loss Season Predictions