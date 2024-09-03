2024 Buccaneers Win/Loss Season Predictions
As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers season draws near, there is a lot of optimism within One Buc Place that this team could be a potential Super Bowl contender. You won't find that same type of optimism amongst national media outlets that all have the Bucs falling short of a fourth straight NFC South crown to the hot new Atlanta Falcons.
But the Bucs like being the underdogs. In fact, they thrive on it. Being overlooked is something the Bucs will use to their advantage, and with a chip on their shoulder, they will try to repeat as NFC South Champions for the fourth straight year and make the playoffs for the fifth straight season. They could perhaps even make it further than they did last season when they were minutes away from reaching the NFC Championship game.
Here are my game by game predictions for the 2024 Tampa Bay Buccaneers:
Week 1: Vs. Washington Commanders - Win (1-0)
The Bucs come out of the gate with a win against the new and improved(?) Commanders. Washington overwent a complete overhaul of their franchise from ownership, coaching, and much of their player personnel. They're sporting a new quarterback they selected with the second overall pick in Jayden Daniels and many new pieces on defense. While there's little knowledge about what the offense will look like, it often takes time for things to come together, especially with a rookie quarterback. While there is rhetoric that Bucs head coach Todd Bowles struggles against rookie quarterbacks, he is actually 10-5 against them during his tenure with the Bucs, including a loss to the Desmond Ridder-led Falcons when the team rested its starters.
Week 2: At Detroit Lions - Loss (1-1)
The Bucs head back up to the Motor City looking to avenge their playoff loss from last season. Jared Goff has the Bucs' number with a 2-0 record against Todd Bowles' defense and the Lions have the firepower to match and perhaps exceed the Bucs' personnel. Unfortunately, the results remain the same as the Bucs lose a close one.
Week 3: Vs. Denver Broncos - Win (2-1)
Another week, another rookie quarterback, as Bo Nix and the Broncos come to town. The Sean Payton-led Broncos are still finding their footing as they rebuild the roster to his liking and the Bucs get their second win of their season against the rookie quarterback.
Week 4: Vs. Philadelphia Eagles - Win (3-1)
The Bucs shellacked the Eagles at home last year in the Divisional Round of the playoffs in a rocking Raymond James stadium. Philadelphia will likely seek revenge with a revamped offense and defense chock-full of playmakers. But Bowles has their number, especially at home, and they knock off an NFC favorite to get their first big win of the season.
Week 5: TNF At Atlanta Falcons - Loss (3-2)
The Falcons are the media darling and favorites to win the NFC South with the addition of Kirk Cousins. And in the team's first meeting of the year, a Thursday Night Football matchup in Atlanta, they do little to quell that speculation. The Bucs come out looking to snuff the thinking that after all they've accomplished the road doesn't lead through them, but they fall just short in a thrilling match-up Al Michaels won't fall asleep to.
Week 6: At New Orleans Saints - Loss (3-3)
Back-to-back losses to divisional opponents come when the Bucs travel to NOLA in Week 6. The Bucs usually split these intense battles with the Saints and the Caesars Superdome always gets loud for this "rivalry". New Orleans is going to implode at some point during the season. Dennis Allen will be fired and Derek Carr will be benched. A win against the Bucs keeps them in place for the time being, but when it hits the fan they won't have another opportunity to beat Tampa Bay.
Week 7: MNF Vs. Baltimore Ravens - Loss (3-4)
Three straight losses for the Bucs put them under .500 with three tough matchups ahead of them. The Ravens come into Tampa Bay a better team and with the Bucs reeling take advantage of them trying to do too much to right the ship. It's a close game but they fall just short.
Week 8: Vs. Atlanta Falcons - Win (4-4)
Back in the win column on Creamsicle Day no less. The Bucs break the throwback curse and get redemption after a close loss to the Falcons earlier in the season. The Bucs desperately need to win at least one of their games against the Falcons for potential tiebreaker scenarios if it comes to that and get the win here to put them back at .500.
Week 9: MNF At Kansas City Chiefs - Loss (4-5)
On the road in one of the loudest stadiums in the league on Monday Night Football against the Super Bowl Champions is the ultimate test for this Buccaneers team. And while they keep it close, the power of the Swifties with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and co. are just too much for the Bucs to overcome. They fall to the Chiefs in a closer game than many expected.
Week 10: Vs. San Francisco 49ers - Win (5-5)
If you're going to hang with the big dogs, you have to beat them, and with a win against the 49ers and Eagles earlier in the season, the Bucs show they can tango with the best the NFC has to offer and win. Tom Brady will likely be in the building and on the call for Fox and perhaps even a Ring of Honor induction. The Bucs get the much-needed statement win, putting them at .500 heading into the bye.
Week 11: BYE (5-5)
Unlike last year when the Bucs were given an early Week 5 bye week, the schedule makers did the Bucs a solid after a murderers' row of opponents, giving them a Week 11 bye. Coming in at .500, the Bucs have a chance to reevaluate and see what works and what hasn't as they head into a much lighter half of their schedule with a chance to make a run.
Week 12: At New York Giants - Win (6-5)
A road trip to New York follows the Bucs' Week 11 bye. Rested and recovered, the Bucs come out on all cylinders and get a conference win over the floundering Giants. In Tampa Bay's only potential cold-weather game of the season, they start to build on what will be a mini-win streak.
Week 13: At Carolina Panthers - Win (7-5)
A trip up to the Queen City of the South and a visit to the Dave Canales-led Panthers leads to a more difficult game than it should be. But the Bucs squeak out a close victory over an inferior opponent with Canales knowing the strengths and weakness of the team allowing him to put together a strong game plan.
Week 14: Vs. Las Vegas Raiders - Win (8-5)
The battle between two pirates ends up with the Cannons firing a plenty at Raymond James, much to the dismay of the Raiders. While Vegas has some solid pieces on their roster they aren't in the same class as the Bucs and lose handily in Tampa Bay.
Week 15: At Los Angeles Chargers - Win (9-5)
A cross-country trip awaits the Bucs in Week 15 with the Chargers and new head coach John Harbaugh at the helm. While LA has some serious threats on defense to disrupt the passing game, health has been a concern over the past few years and it's tough to say who will be available on defense for them. Offensively, the Chargers are going to try to run the ball but will meet an immovable object in Vita Vea and the Bucs run defense which will stymie their efforts. Bucs get a close one on the West Coast, improving their win streak to five games and their record to 9-5.
Week 16: SNF At Dallas Cowboys - Loss (9-6)
Riding their win streak high into Dallas, the Bucs hit a bump in the road against the Cowboys who always seem to play well under the lights. The Cowboys' high-powered passing attack proves to be too much for the Bucs as they lose late to Dallas.
Week 17: Vs. Carolina Panthers - Win (10-6)
Canales comes back to Tampa and meets similar results as the Bucs are eyeing locking up the division and securing a home game in the playoffs where they've suffered just one loss on the year. The Bucs make quick work of the Panthers, winning by their largest point margin of the year.
Week 18: Vs. New Orleans Saints - Win (11-6)
Sitting at 10 wins, the Bucs have the edge over the Falcons for the NFC South crown but instead of resting starters against a Saints team that has fired Allen and benched Carr, the Bucs play to win, keeping momentum on their side and securing a higher seed in the dance. The Bucs win their final home game of the season and avenge their early season loss to the Saints.
Buccaneers Finish at 11-6
With everything all said and done, I have the Bucs finishing with an 11-6 record and making the playoffs as NFC South champions. Beyond that, I think the Bucs make it to the NFC Championship game where they fall one game short of the Super Bowl.
