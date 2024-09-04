New Power Rankings Disrespect Buccaneers Ahead of Week 1
There are four teams entering the 2024 NFL Season with division championship streaks, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one of them.
Three of the four are ranked in the top 10 of NFL.com’s Week 1 power rankings, and it won’t take a lifelong Buccaneers fan to know which one is left out in the cold.
It’s not just that Tampa Bay is outside the top 10, however, that is somewhat astounding here. It’s how far outside they sit, as lead writer Eric Edholm puts the team 20th in his first regular-season rankings of the year.
READ MORE: 2024 Buccaneers Win/Loss Season Predictions
“The Bucs opted to keep several major pieces in place after last season's late run to seal the NFC South, upset the Eagles on Wild Card Weekend and scare the daylights out of the Lions in Detroit,” says Edholm. “You certainly can understand the thinking there, but there was more change than I think people realize this offseason. New offensive coordinator Liam Coen will try to keep Baker Mayfield in the groove the QB found last season, and we can't assume he'll succeed, even with solid parts around Mayfield. There are some potential upgrades on offense, thanks to the addition of rookies Graham Barton and Jalen McMillan, but the defense could take a step back, even if only a small one. The losses of Shaquil Barrett, Devin White and Carlton Davis III can't be glossed over, and replacing all of them won't be easy.”
The Kansas City Chiefs (No. 1), San Francisco 49ers (No. 2) and Buffalo Bills (No. 8) are all ranked understandably high, and the state of the NFC South isn’t helping the Bucs here, but assuming the changes that did happen will be so detrimental is a bit of a reach from where we stand.
There’s no guarantee Coen and Mayfield will pick up where the quarterback and new Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales left off, but there’s no reason other than pre-existing bias against the passer to think it’ll be a massive drop-off either.
Six non-playoff teams from one year ago rank ahead of the Buccaneers on this list, and outside of the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets, there’s no good reason for it.
But Tampa Bay general manager has enjoyed seeing his team overplay the projections for years now, so we’re sure he’ll have fun doing it again in 2024.
READ MORE: ESPN's FPI Algorithm Makes Big Prediction for Buccaneers
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 NFL Season!
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Why The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Can Win Super Bowl LIX
• Buccaneers QB Ranks Among NFL’s Worst Backups
• Buccaneers Embracing Undrafted Talent in 2024
• Promising Cornerback Listed As Buccaneers' 'X-Factor' For 2024