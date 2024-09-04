Through The Spyglass: Buccaneers vs Commanders
Week 1 is finally here and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for their first opponent, the Washington Commanders. The Bucs kick off the season at home, donning their white jerseys in the hot Florida sun at Raymond James Stadium.
There is plenty of optimism surrounding the team as they enter the season with the moves they made in the offseason. The front office was able to retain all of their important free agents while bringing in two starters through free agency and nailing three others in the draft. On the flip side, there are a ton of new pieces on the Commanders, including the head coach and quarterback, and how quickly they can gel together as a team will be a focal point for their season.
In this weekly article, BucsGameday will preview the Buccaneers' upcoming opponent. We’ll break down their prior season, the moves they’ve made this year, and the matchup history between the two teams to give you insight into what to expect on game day.
Matchup History
Washington holds a one-game lead over Tampa Bay in their all-time matchup standings at 13-12. The Bucs have gone just 2-3 over their last five meetings against the Commanders, including a 29-19 loss in 2021. However, the Buccaneers' last victory over Washington also came in 2021 in a 31-23 win in the Wild Card round of the Playoffs. The Bucs went on to win the Super Bowl that year.
Looking Back At 2023
It wasn't a great year in Washington. They finished 4-13 under the new ownership of Josh Harris in what would be Ron Rivera's last season coaching the team. The Commanders allowed an average of 30.5 points per game, allowed the most points in the NFL (518) and went winless in the NFC East division. Starting quarterback Sam Howell was mostly ineffective as a signal caller and played behind a rough offensive line that allowed 65 sacks, and he was later benched for veteran Jacoby Brissett. Mid-season trades saw them move on from promising pass rushers Montez Sweat and Chase Young.
The only silver linings for the team were the stellar play of former Pro Bowlers in wide receiver Terry McLaurin and defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne. The emergence of running back Brian Robinson Jr., who looked like a dual-threat running back, eclipsed 1,000 all-purpose yards and nine touchdowns. The team also displayed promising play from young players in the secondary in corner Benjamin St-Juste and rookies Emmanuel Forbes and Quan Martin.
READ MORE: Eagles Nearly Traded Former Bucs LB Before Week 1
What's New In 2024
Everything.
The Commanders brought in a new coaching staff headlined by Dan Quinn with Kliff Kingsbury as his offensive coordinator. The team hired a new General Manager in Adam Peters, who led the charge to draft quarterback Jayden Daniels with the second overall pick in the draft. In addition, the roster went through a major overhaul with 26 new free agents signed to the team. Headlined by linebackers Frankie Luvu and Bobby Wagner, The Commanders signed a slew of edge rushers in Dorance Armstong, Dante Fowler and Clelin Ferrel. They added to the offense with the additions of running back Austin Eckler, tight end Zach Ertz and quarterback Marcus Mariota and fortified the offensive line with the signings of Nick Allegretii and Tyler Biadasz.
In the draft, they added even more reinforcements to the team. After selecting Daniels in the first round, they followed up with the disruptive defensive tackle Jer'Zahn Newton, cornerback Mike Sainristil and tackle Brandon Coleman. Sainristil and Coleman won starting jobs out of camp while Newton is working his way back from offseason foot surgery. While Washington added a ton of new pieces on both sides of the ball, how they gel under the leadership of a rookie quarterback remains to be seen with limited reps for starters in the preseason.
The Commanders traded away 2023 starter Sam Howell to the Seahawks in a move that included pick swaps and then later moved on from former first receiver Jahan Dotson, trading him to the division rival Philadelphia Eagles.
Final Thoughts
There are pros and cons to going up against a team that had a lot of upheaval during the offseason. The obvious is that it can take time for things to gel and build chemistry and continuity, especially when facing a unified team like the Bucs. It also means there isn't a ton of team tape to study, so the Buccaneers will need to stay sharp on both sides of the ball to avoid getting caught making mistakes. However, the Bucs are the more complete and talented team and should look to tie the all-time standings up at 13 wins apiece.
READ MORE: New Power Rankings Disrespect Buccaneers Ahead of Week 1
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 NFL Season!
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Why The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Can Win Super Bowl LIX
• Buccaneers QB Ranks Among NFL’s Worst Backups
• Buccaneers Embracing Undrafted Talent in 2024
• Promising Cornerback Listed As Buccaneers' 'X-Factor' For 2024