Predicting Tampa Bay Buccaneers Team Awards in 2024
With the season set to start for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in less than a week, it's time to start looking at who might be in position to win awards on the team. With a slew of talent on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, multiple candidates could be the team's MVP, most improved, and best rookie.
I've already listed my 10 bold predictions for the season. Here, we'll go more in-depth on who will be the team's offensive and defensive MVPs, who the most improved players are and who shines as rookies.
Offensive MVP: QB Baker Mayfield
Mayfield resurrected his career in Tampa Bay last season putting up 4,044 yards passing, 28 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions on his way to a playoff victory and a near trip to the NFC Championship game. This year, Mayfield is in a similar system with added playmakers around him and an upgraded offensive line. While Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Rachaad White should all have productive seasons, the Bucs are going to live or die by Mayfield's play.
Defensive MVP: S Antoine Winfield Jr
After Becoming an All-Pro and the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history, the first thing Winfield Jr. alluded to at his press conference was this was just the beginning. If you've known Winfield Jr. or seen him play, the statement wasn't just a perfunctory one — he meant it. Winfield Jr. is different on the football field, able to do whatever is needed at all three levels, and he will showcase why he is the best safety in the league and perhaps the best defensive player on his team again in 2024.
Special Teams MVP: RB Bucky Irving
Irving is something special and you could see that during training camp and the preseason. His ability to make defenders miss has seamlessly translated to the NFL and working as the primary return man it is just a matter of time until he takes one to the house with the NFL's new kickoff rules.
Rookie Offense: WR Jalen McMillan
While Graham Barton will make the machine go, anchoring the center position up front, McMillan just has that "wow" factor. He's made the easy catches and the tough ones and has quickly developed a rapport with quarterback Baker Mayfield. He won't have better stats than Godwin or Evans, but there will be a few times this season when McMillan will be the reason the Bucs extend a crucial drive or win the game.
Rookie Defense: NCB Tykee Smith
When he was drafted, it was presumed Smith would be in an intense battle with incumbent starter Christian Izien and veteran signing Tavierre Thomas for the nickel spot. That lasted through OTAs and mandatory minicamp. Smith quickly assumed the role in training camp and didn't look back. Bowles will utilize Smith as a multi-use tool in the defensive backfield covering slot receivers, tight ends and getting after the quarterback on designated blitzes. He should be in line for a great rookie season.
Most Improved Offense: RG Cody Mauch
Mauch bulked up this offseason and through three preseason games and training camp it became evident he was primed for a strong sophomore season. Mauch comes into this season with a better understanding of his position and a better relationship with right tackle Luke Goedeke. He's bigger and stronger this year and will be an important part of a revamped Bucs interior offensive line.
READ MORE: Buccaneers Rookie Running Back Poised to Make Impact in 2024
Most Improved Defense: OLB Yaya Diaby
Diaby started slow last year but by season's end, he was the Bucs' best outside linebacker. Not only did he lead the team in sacks with 7.5, but he led all rookies in tackles for loss with 12. The edge rusher is now more comfortable going into his second season and is poised for a breakout year.
Best Free Agent Pickup: S Jordan Whitehead
Without a doubt, the re-signing of Whitehead will be one of the most instrumental outside signings for the Bucs. While Ben Bredeson will do well anchoring the left guard spot on the offensive line, Whitehead changes the secondary with his hard-hitting and play-making abilities. Paired next to Winfield Jr., the possibilities are endless for the looks head coach Todd Bowles can give opposing offenses from the back end.
Comeback Player: OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
Many people have already written off Tryon-Shoyinka as a bust because he hasn't produced huge sack numbers. However, if they are, they're not looking at the big picture. While the sack numbers haven't been there, the pressures sure have — he's averaging over 30 per year, and in every other area where it counts for an outside linebacker, setting the edge, and dropping into coverage, he has excelled. In a contract year, Tryon-Shoyinka has looked better than ever and I fully expect a bounce-back season for the former first-round pick.
Breakout Player: CB Zyon McCollum
If anyone is primed on the roster for a breakout season, it's Zyon McCollum. After stepping into the role for nine games due to injury while also playing nickel and safety, the former fifth-round pick steps into the season as a starter for the first time in his career. He has high hopes for the season with six interceptions as a goal, and if he can get back to his playmaking days at Sam Houston with the game slowed down, he should quell any doubts about his ability to be a starting corner in the league.
Pro Bowlers: Tristan Wirfs, Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans, Rachaad White, Antoine Winfield Jr, Vita Vea, Yaya Diaby
The Bucs are often overlooked when it comes to post-season acknowledgments, but if they have the type of season I expect them to have, it will be hard to leave them off those lists this year. The Bucs had several Pro Bowlers this season, but expect that number to double this season with seven Bucs making the NFL All-Star game.
READ MORE: Why The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Can Win Super Bowl LIX
Stick with BucsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 NFL Season!
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Why The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Can Win Super Bowl LIX
• Buccaneers QB Ranks Among NFL’s Worst Backups
• Buccaneers Embracing Undrafted Talent in 2024
• Promising Cornerback Listed As Buccaneers' 'X-Factor' For 2024