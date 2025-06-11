Bucs RB says team is ‘starving’ entering 2025 season
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won four consecutive NFC South division titles since winning the Super Bowl in 2020. Yet each year, they've ended the season with a sour taste in their mouth, leaving them hungry for more.
Speak to anyone on the team, and they'll tell you that the way they went out in the 2024 playoffs against the Washington Commanders still haunts them. The Bucs felt like they were a better team and should've won that game at home, and losing has left that same sourness heading into another season.
However, there appears to be something different about this Bucs team. All the recent teams have all had chips on their shoulder after constantly being overlooked by the national media again and again. But there's a certain edge and swagger to this years team that wasn't as noticable as early on as this years team.
A big part of that is the team's hunger. Hunger for success, hunger for greatness and hunger for another Super Bowl. And they're not just hungry — they're starving, according to Buccaneers running back Rachaad White, who was asked how hungry the team was after Tuesday's minicamp.
"I would say we're starving," White said. "We're very hungry, we're starving. We want it. We want it for each other. we want it for our vets, our older guys looking at where they are in their career and how they want to walk off and things like that. The young guys, we want it and want that for them as a collective. We're hungry."
There's certainly a different buzz around this Bucs team. They feel as they have the star power and the depth to make a deep run in the playoffs and hopefully a trip to the Super Bowl. How quickly they come together under a new offensive coordinator, how quickly the new players can get up to speed and, of course, staying healthy, will be key components to any such run.
However, the Bucs and their players are hungry — starving even — to prove the doubters wrong and finally get over the hump to capture their third Super Bowl victory in franchise history.
