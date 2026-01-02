5 Buccaneers players who could be playing their last game in Tampa Bay

The 2025 season did not go according to plan for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After getting off to a blazing 6-2 start, the Buccaneers have fallen off a massive cliff, losing four in a row and eight of their last 10.

That slump has caused the Bucs to be in real danger of missing the playoffs for the first time since 2019, and would mean some shifts across the board when it comes to changes being made in the offseason.

While not completely finished yet, things aren't looking good for Tampa Bay, and it's worth wondering who, outside of the coaching staff, could potentially be on the outs.

First on the list, and likely the most obvious choice, is legendary linebacker Lavonte David. David has been contemplating retirement the last couple of seasons, and it seems like this might be the one where we finally see the beloved Buc hang the cleats up.

David has been a force for 14 years with the Buccaneers and will go down as one of the best to not only don the red & pewter, but also at his position throughout history. With over 1,700 tackles, 177 tackles for loss, 73 passes defended, 42.5 sacks, 33 forced fumbles, 20 fumble recoveries, 14 interceptions, two touchdown and three All-Pros to his name, there is no doubt David will be heading to the Hall of Fame.

While still a key cog in the Bucs' defense, we have started to see a slip in play for the first time ever, with much of that being his ability to move around the field like everyone has become used to over the years. Losing David would be a shot to the linebacker unit, but now is as good a time as any for the future first-ballot Hall of Famer.

EDGE Haason Reddick

Our second player on this list is veteran edge rusher Haason Reddick. Reddick was brought in to help fix a lackluster Buccaneers' pass rush on a one-year, $14 million prove-it deal, but things did not shape up that way.

Reddick has seen action in 12 games this season, but injuries have also been an issue. Even in playing the majority of the season, he has yet to fit the billing of the elite pass rusher he once was, posting just 29 tackles (six for loss), six quarterback hits, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one pass defended.

The Bucs took a gamble with Reddick, hoping he would return to his old ways, but those days are clearly behind him. With the team likely looking to restructure this area in the offseason, it doesn't look like Reddick will be retained for his services as he hits the open market this free agency period.

Much like LVD, wide receiver Mike Evans is on this list due to the potential of retirement. Evans hasn't been shy in stating that he still doesn't know what will happen once the season ends, but there is the idea he could join David in sailing off into the sunset after an illustrious career with the Buccaneers.

While his record-tying record of 1,000 straight receiving yards now over thanks to missing major time with a broken collarbone, Evans could see this an opportune time to let the Bucs move forward with what they have in the room after twelve years in the league with a Super Bowl, 864 catches for over 13,000 yards, 108 touchdowns, and multiple All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors.

Even though there is the idea that he could hang them up, his recent words suggest that he still itches to play the game and could help the Bucs' offense moving forward. If Evans were to decide to retire, Bucs fans will be grateful for his contributions, and if he doesn't, then all the merrier.

RB Rachaad White

Running back Rachaad White is another obvious choice to be on this list. Since becoming the Bucs' lead back just a few years back, he's been quickly overtaken by Bucky Irving, leaving White with split duties or less.

We know White would love to be a featured back in the league, and his string of social media posts over the past couple of seasons have hinted at a potential move whether via trade or free agency. The Bucs have been reluctant on commenting about White, but the writing is clearly on the wall that they will let him test free agency this offseason after not picking up his option this past offseason.

White hasn't been utilized as much as we would like in 2025, so even if he were to decide to return to the Bucs, he would likely need to assess what moves are being made to get him more involved.

Even so, the belief is that White will not play in Raymond James Stadium again as a Buc. The money might not be a fit, and with the emergence of Sean Tucker and a potential draft pick in the future makes a return all the more murky for the dual-threat back.

TE Cade Otton

This one was a bit tricky. There is no more likable person within the Bucs' locker room than tight end Cade Otton, but unfortunately, his production has dipped drastically this season.

After solid years to begin his tenure with the Bucs, the offense has not gotten him involved very much which has led to lapsed moments on his side. From missing or whiffing on blocks to dropping wide open passes, 2025 has been a season to forget for Otton.

The Buccaneers' fanbase has been harsh on him as well for the issues he has had this season, and rightfully so, but the offensive system has also kept him out of doing some of the things we have seen in the past.

In the last year of his rookie contract, the Buccaneers will likely allow him to test the free agent market this offseason. However, I could also see them being honest and getting a solid hometown discount to bring him back, even if they decide to add to the room via free agency or the NFL Draft.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.

