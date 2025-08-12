Bucs’ Shilo Sanders gifts mom his first NFL game jersey
Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie safety Shilo Sanders might still be grinding for a roster spot, but he just made one of the biggest plays of his young career off the field.
The Buccaneers newcomer surprised his mom, Pilar Sanders, by giving her his very first NFL game jersey.
Tampa Bay fans quickly saw the touching moment blow up on social media, and it’s easy to see why.
Pilar shared the surprise on Instagram, and you could feel just how much it meant to her.
Shilo Sanders' first Buccaneers jersey goes to his mom
“WOW! @shilosanders first NFL GAME JERSEY! So Grateful, Speechless and deeply touched realizing how connected he is! We never had a conversation about this, so for him to do this all on his own is moms you understand! l LOVE HIM SOOOO MUCH!!!” she wrote on Instagram.
It’s not every day a rookie in the middle of a make-or-break preseason takes the time to make such a personal gesture, but Shilo did just that.
Of course, Shilo isn’t new to the spotlight. He’s the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders and the brother of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders. That last name brings a ton of attention and expectations, but Shilo’s clearly focused on making his own mark in Tampa Bay. Sure, the family name opens doors, but at the end of the day, his game will have to speak for itself.
If the latest preseason game is any indication, Shilo’s on his way to achieving that goal. Head coach Todd Bowles gave him a solid review after his performance.
“Shilo played tough,” Bowles said. “I thought he went in and did a heck of a job. He had some good tackles inside. He had a pressure on the quarterback as well. He did some good coverage things. So he did a good job when he was in there.” That kind of praise can go a long way for a rookie fighting for a spot.
With Deion’s competitive fire and Pilar’s constant support, it’s clear Shilo’s motivation runs deep. Giving his mom that first jersey wasn’t just a gift, it was a thank-you for everything she’s done. And for Tampa Bay fans, it’s another sign that Shilo Sanders is the kind of player who brings both heart and hustle to the field.
