BucsGameday Staff Predictions: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Las Vegas Raiders
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now 2-0 following their bye week after an easy win vs. the Giants and a close call against the Carolina Panthers in Week 13 that saw the game go to overtime. That 26-23 victory put them in position to leap the Atlanta Falcons here in Week 14 if the Falcons lose to the Vikings and the Bucs get a win over the visiting Las Vegas Raiders.
The Bucs have been on a two-game road trip, and they now return home to Raymond James Stadium to face off against the Las Vegas Raiders who are vying to be the worst team in the league and in the hunt for the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Despite the Raiders' record, they have had a couple of bright spots in tight end Brock Bowers, who has emerged as the top tight end in the league this season, along with wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and terrifying edge rusher Maxx Crosby. Outside of those three, it is hard to point towards any advantage for the Raiders when they match up against the Buccaneers.
Tampa Bay has had a myriad of injuries continuing well throughout the season as they will once again enter this one shorthanded on the defensive side of the ball. Luckily, they get the Raiders, who don't pose a big threat on the offensive side of the ball, but it will be up to a group effort by the Bucs in order to slow rookie Brock Bowers down.
Here is how our staff sees this one playing out between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Las Vegas Raiders.
Caleb Skinner (@chsnole)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers eeked out a victory last week against the Carolina Panthers in a game where they did not play their best and likely should have lost if not for some single individual plays being made to lift them over the Panthers 26-23 in overtime.
The Bucs can't afford to be winning by the skin of their teeth at this point of the season if they hope to make the playoffs and will need a strong effort once again as they welcome the 2-10 Las Vegas Raiders to Tampa Bay.
The Raiders are one of the worst teams in the league and a lot closer to the bottom dwellers than the Panthers and Browns, who have still been fighting despite their poor records. The Bucs should be able to take care of business at home as long as they don't the Raiders lightly.
The Raiders have a couple of weapons on offense with Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers, but outside of them, they haven't found an answer at the quarterback position and their running game is almost non-existent. On defense, the Raiders are susceptible to big plays and being able to do really whatever you want, but it will be important for Baker Mayfield to locate Maxx Crosby on every play as he is one of the best in the league at getting after the quarterback.
While there will be some fight from the Raiders on Sunday, I wholeheartedly believe that the Buccaneers should run away with this one despite the mounting amount of injuries happening on the defensive side of the ball.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 6-5
Buccaneers 34, Raiders 17
River Wells (@riverhwells)
The Bucs are coming off a game with the Carolina Panthers that was far too close for comfort, but the Las Vegas Raiders are much closer to the New York Giants than the Panthers. The Raiders have a putrid run game and their defense isn't incredible, and with Aidan O'Connell at quarterback, they don't pose an incredible threat. Tampa Bay needs to win this one and can't be lulled into a false sense of security, but they should handle this Raiders team without too much struggle.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 6-5
Buccaneers 31, Raiders 20
JC Allen (@JCAllenNFL)
The Bucs have won two straight coming out of the bye but must keep the train rolling with a win over the incoming Las Vegas Raiders.
The Raiders have struggled to find consistency at quarterback this season and are below .500 coming into this game at 2-10. However, they still have two especially dangerous weapons on both sides of the ball that will present the Bucs with a litany of challenges.
Rookie tight end Brock Bowers leads the league in receptions (you read that right) and can line up all over the field with his speed and superb route-running ability. The Bucs are down several linebackers and safeties, so covering him will not be an easy task. On defense, the relentless motor of Maxx Crosby threatens to disrupt the offense's rhythm. Crosby is one of the NFL's best pass rushers and despite the Raiders' record, he's going to bring everything he has on Sunday.
This is a must-win for the Bucs as they return home for the first time since before their bye. If they can come away with a big win against the Raiders while hoping the Falcons drop their game to the Vikings, it would vault them up into sole possession of the NFC South.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 6-5
Buccaneers 34, Raiders 13
Collin Haalboom (@SI_Buccaneers)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers need to bounce back after a very sloppy performance in Carolina. Could they still prevail vs. the Raiders even if they put forth a similarly uninspiring performance? Yes, they absolutely could. But it wouldn't inspire much confidence for the final stretch of the season, where every game is literally a must-win.
Baker Mayfield had one of his worst games of the season last week. And although he hasn't been perfect this year, he's done a good job bouncing back after poor performances. I expect that to happen this weekend when the Bucs host the Raiders.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 8-3
Buccaneers 31, Raiders 24
Kade Kimble (@kadekimble)
The Buccaneers will continue positioning themselves to win the NFC South as they take on a two-win Las Vegas team. The Buccaneers' offense will do plenty, but it'll be their defense that slows the Raiders enough to secure a double-digit victory and propel them to a winning record.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 8-2 (Excludes Ravens game)
Buccaneers 27, Raiders 17
David Harrison (@DHarrison82)
For the Buccaneers to keep their playoff hopes alive, they have to first take care of their own business. Despite the injuries and the fact that Raiders tight end Brock Bowers terrifies me here, I think the Bucs get the win and continue to wait for the Falcons to stumble as they've proven capable of doing.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 9-2
Buccaneers 24, Raiders 20
Dustin Lewis (@DustinLewisNG)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers flirted with disaster but dodged the upset with an overtime victory. The win marked the second straight for the Buccaneers coming out of the bye week.
Matched up with the lowly Las Vegas Raiders, expect Tampa Bay to dominate. This could even be a spot where the defense gets back on track if they can hold Brock Bowers in check.
2024 Season Prediction Record: 8-3
Buccaneers 33, Raiders 14
CONSENSUS: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-0)
**All Records Exclude Saints Game due to Hurricane Milton**
