NFL Analyst Believes Bucs’ OC Liam Coen Will Be a Future Head Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a 6-6 team through 12 games in the 2024 season. While their record might not be vastly improved from a season ago, they have gotten quite better in one specific area. Their offense has improved mightily.
Dave Canales had a good season with last year's iteration of the Buccaneers, and Baker Mayfield in particular, so much so that he landed a job as the Carolina Panthers head coach. They then hired Liam Coen to give him an NFL job as the club's new offensive coordinator.
Upon his arrival, Mayfield is now set for a second-straight career season as the passing attack is smooth. More importantly, the rushing attack has improved with three key contributors having played a key role in the offense.
According to Dan Orlovsky, the Buccaneers' offensive coordinator is going to be a head coach in the NFL.
"The Buccaneers offense is hot. Not just their pass game…and the OC is a future HC," Orlovsky shared on social media.
How has the rushing attack thrived, especially with three contributors? If you ask Coen, it's the selflessness of the position group.
"I think that's a great point that you're making, that maybe goes a little unnoticed. It's not easy for anybody to share. My three-year-old has a hard time sharing. It's hard, right? It comes from our being, as we're kids," Coen said. "For that room to be as selfless as you mentioned and the next man up and just keep going, whoever has got the ball…We're not going to just stop calling runs because somebody is not in there. It's next-man-up [mentality] and they've done a nice job."
While this is the reason behind the success across the board for the running backs, Coen has done an impeccable job drawing up and calling plays for the team to run. He's found success both on the ground and in the air as the Buccaneers look to make some noise in the NFC South.
