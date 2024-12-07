Buccaneers Best Bets vs. Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to play the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, and although they aren't to be underestimated, the Bucs could have an easier time hitting some bets due to the Raiders' poor form on the year.
Tampa Bay is a 6.5-point favorite in this contest, and we have three best bets for you to lay a wager on before the Bucs play the Raiders on Sunday with prop bets and odds courtesy of FanDuel — check them out below:
Bets record this year: 16-14
Rachaad White Anytime TD (+140)
If you're thinking Bucky Irving would be the better bet for this, you're right — FanDuel has his odds for an anytime TD at -115, so they consider that more likely. The Raiders still have quite the awful rushing defense, however, and White can still be a threat in the passing game, so it's not unlikely he finds the end zone at some point on Sunday. That, combined with positive odds, makes this a decent little bet.
Buccaneers First Drive — Player to Catch a Pass, Mike Evans (+100)
Come on, now. Mike Evans catching a pass? On the first drive? Not only is the team conscious of his 1,000-yard streak Evans hopes to maintain, but they like to get him going early. Should Baker Mayfield not have to deal with an errant snap like he did against the Panthers, this is an easy bet to take.
Buccaneers to Score in All Four Quarters (+120)
This seems like a brazen feat, but there's a reason the odds aren't astronomically high. The Raiders rank No. 28 in the NFL in points per game (27.8). They happen to give up a lot of points, and the Buccaneers happen to put up a lot of points (27.9). With those two things in mind, make sure to take this bet.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
READ MORE: Gerald McCoy Calls Out 'Spoiled' Buccaneers Fans Complaining About Todd Bowles
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Todd Bowles Gives Injury Update on Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield
• Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles Gives Injury Update for 2 Injured Defensive Starters
• Former Oklahoma Sooners QB Baker Mayfield Speaks on College Football Flag Planting Trend
• Panthers Player Gets Into it With Buccaneers Player After Loss