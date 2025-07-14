Colorado Buffaloes' Shilo Sanders putting in work ahead of Bucs training camp
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers play in very hot weather, and while players get a nice break from mandatory minicamp to the start of training camp, it's important to stay acclimated to that heat in Tampa Bay.
That's why one of coach Todd Bowles' messages to his players every year after mandatory minicamp is to make sure they train outdoors during their break — that way, when they come back for training camp, they're ready to go. New Buccaneers rookie and former Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders is taking that advice to heart.
Sanders recently posted a video of him working out in the heat in full pads, getting some training in at Chamberlin High School in Tampa. He made sure to put his entire practice uniform on, pads included, to get used to the Florida heat.
Shilo, the son of legendary defensive back and current Colorado head coach Deion Sanders and the brother of Shedeur Sanders, doesn't seem to mind, though. He mentioned in the video that he would like to play for Tampa Bay his whole career and that the Bucs are known for a brand of football that he would like to play in the NFL.
"The Buccaneers are known for smash mouth football," Shilo said. "John Lynch, [Mike Alstott], you know what I'm saying?"
Sanders will have an uphill battle to make the roster, competing with the likes of fellow UDFA J.J. Roberts and returning safeties Kaevon Merriweather and Rashad Wisdom for a spot on the team. His next opportunity to do that will be on July 22, when the Buccaneers report to training camp.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach named among worst hires this century
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB says rookie WR can play right away on Day 1
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back projected for Olympic flag football team
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Emeka Egbuka entering rookie season without expectations