Has Logan Hall Earned Another Contract With Buccaneers in Free Agency?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have some big free agency decisions to make in 2026. They have 16 unrestricted free agents, three restricted free agents and a club option on one player, so they'll have to figure out exactly who they'll bring back and who they are willing to let walk in free agency.

Jason Licht has his hands full, and it will be interesting to see how he navigates this offseason. For the next two weeks, we're going to look at some of Tampa Bay's most consequential free agents. We'll give you the pros and cons of each potential re-signing, and then we'll deliver the verdict on whether or not we think the Bucs should bring back that player in 2026.

Logan Hall was drafted by the Bucs with the first pick of the second round in 2022, but since then, he hasn't lived up to his billing. Will the Bucs bring him back on another contract for 2026 and beyond? Here's what we're thinking:

Why Bucs should re-sign Hall

Hall has a lot of experience in Todd Bowles' system, and as a result, is a reliable defender. The Buccaneers have lots of depth problems on the defense, and if Hall were willing to keep playing for the Bucs in a reduced role, he could help shore up that area as a decent rotational option.

Why Bucs shouldn't re-sign Hall

Hall has largely disappointed in his four years with the team so far, to the point where the Bucs didn't pick up his fifth-year option. He's already gotten his snaps cut into by rookie Elijah Roberts, so his value is already waning in Tampa Bay. The Bucs might look to improve their defensive line in free agency and the draft, and if that's the case, Hall could find himself on the outside looking in.

The verdict

The Buccaneers can likely find better free agents or draft picks that could replace Hall. If he was willing to play for a smaller salary and to be relegated to a purely rotational depth role, he could still have some value in Tampa Bay. Otherwise, it might be a good idea for both parties to move on and get a fresh start.

