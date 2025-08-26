Deion Sanders has strong reaction to Bucs cutting Shilo Sanders
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers brought a big fan base and a legendary football name to their team when they signed Shilo Sanders after the NFL Draft, but unfortunately, it doesn't look like he made the cut to stick around.
Shilo, the son of legendary NFL football player and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, came to the Bucs as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado. The Bucs cut their roster down from 90 to 53 over the weekend, however, and Shilo didn't make the cut — he was waived three days after he played in Tampa Bay's final preseason game against the Buffalo Bills and was ejected after throwing a punch.
The Bucs could bring Shilo back on the practice squad, but his agent Drew Rosenhaus mentioned after his release that he was hoping Shilo would get picked up by another team — and when his dad Deion was asked about it during a Colorado media session, he echoed something similar.
Deion Sanders reacts to Buccaneers waiving Shilo Sanders
“I prepare my kids for anything and everything that can happen in life and in sports... he is mentally where he needs to be, physically where he needs to be. We’re praying that he gets another opportunity to go with another team," Deion said. "But if he doesn't, the plans have already been formed for what he's gonna do next. Shilo's a man of many talents."
Shilo is, indeed, a man of many talents. He's a popular streamer online and also does music, so there are multiple avenues for him to go through after football — if this is the end. There is still the chance that the Bucs could bring Shilo back to the practice squad, but the punch he threw on Saturday to get ejected could put a wrench in those plans.
Deion can at least continue to watch Shilo's brother, Shedeur, who is set to make the Cleveland Browns' 53-man roster as a quarterback alongside Joe Flacco and Dylan Gabriel.
