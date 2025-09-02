Do the Bucs have enough depth at linebacker?
It appeared after last season that the Buccaneers made a concerted effort to add veteran depth to the roster to avoid inexperienced players from being thrust into key roles should injury hit.
One area the team specifically added to was inside linebacker. After re-signing Lavonte David to another one-year deal in free agency, the Bucs agreed to terms with veteran Anthony Walker. In a swap of linebackers, Walker signed with the Bucs while KJ Britt, who started for Tampa Bay last year, went to the Miami Dolphins.
Walker is known for his coverage ability, an area the Bucs struggled mightily in last year with their inside linebackers. Having grown up with Lavonte David as a mentor, Walker seemed like the perfect fit, and he said all the right things. In spring work, he was loud, energetic, and looked fresh as a welcome addition to the Bucs' linebacker room. However, upon returning for training camp, Walker had suffered an injury and was placed on the Non-Football Injury list.
Walker missed all of camp and was speculated to land on the NFI list to start the season. The move would keep him out for the first four weeks, but give him time to get healthy. Shockingly, the Buccaneers parted ways with the veteran linebacker during roster cuts. With the help of the media, Walker‘s agent reported that he was healthy and ready to go, contradicting what the Bucs had stated.
Tampa Bay kept his locker intact with hopes of getting him back on the practice squad. However, Walker had other plans. By Wednesday, he had set up a visit with the Colts, and by Friday, he had signed a deal to join their practice squad, returning to the franchise that drafted him.
The Buccaneers are thin at linebacker
Unfortunately, his decision to move on from the Buccaneers left a hole on their roster. David looks to be in mid-season form, and everything we’ve seen from SirVocea Dennis leads to believe that the Bucs' faith in him is something to get behind. However, there are some questions behind them.
Veteran Deion Jones projects to be the first linebacker off the bench should injury occur and has had an excellent summer, but is far removed from the linebacker who made the Pro Bowl and had five seasons of 100+ tackles. To round out the four-man room, the Buccaneers decided to go with undrafted free agent John Bullock over fellow rookie Nick Jackson due to his special teams prowess, although Jackson showed more promise at the position.
There wasn’t much available when rosters were trimmed down from 90 to 53 by way of veteran cuts or waivers, so the Buccaneers will go into the season with just five linebackers on the team and only two who have started full NFL seasons. The free agent pool remains pretty empty, and should Tampa Bay encounter injuries like they did last year, the question remains the same.
Do the Bucs have enough depth at inside linebacker? I'm not sure they do.
READ MORE: Buccaneers rookie poised to make an immediate impact for Todd Bowles
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Todd Bowles reveals why Bucs moved on from backup quarterback Kyle Trask
• Buccaneers cut veteran wide receiver following disappointing preseason
• Buccaneers make roster decision on rookie defensive tackle Desmond Watson that we didn't see coming
• Kyle Trask’s next team could be obvious thanks to a Buccaneers connection