Buccaneers bring back familiar face after defensive struggle

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still somehow in charge of their own destiny to win the NFC South for a record-setting fifth straight season, thanks to the New Orleans Saints defeating the Carolina Panthers in Week 15.

While there is more optimism surrounding that happening, it hasn't changed the perceptions that surround the Bucs. They have played horribly since their hot start to the season, with the same issues continuing to plague them.

On defense, a major problem has been the level of play from the linebacker core. Lavonte David has started to show his age, SirVocea Dennis hasn't developed into the player the Bucs had hoped and players like Nick Jackson and Deion Jones aren't any better in this department. With the Bucs' linebackers struggling, they have signed a familiar face, bringing back Anthony Walker Jr., who spent time with the club this past offseason.

Anthony Walker Jr. back in the fold in Tampa Bay

Walker Jr., now a nine-year NFL veteran, joined Tampa Bay this offseason, inking a one-year deal after spending the past season with the Miami Dolphins. Before landing in Miami, Walker Jr. had stints in Indianapolis with the Colts and in Cleveland with the Browns.

Walker Jr. spent the entire training camp and preseason with the Buccaneers. Still, unfortunately, he never saw the field in any capacity, spending his time on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list due to a knee injury.

Despite reports that indicated Walker Jr. was healthy and ready to go, the Bucs chose not to keep him on their 53-man roster, ultimately resulting in his release, which created roster and cap flexibility. Following his release, Walker Jr. later signed with the team that brought him into the NFL, the Colts.

Walker Jr. hasn't seen any playing time this season, spending all of his time on the Colts' practice squad. There is no guarantee that he will be able to come in and immediately fix the issues that have been a problem for the Bucs all season long. However, there is hope that his veteran presence next to his friend Lavonte David will help propel both guys to play at a higher level.

Either way, the Bucs could use all the help they can get over the last three weeks of the season as they look to solidify themselves in the playoffs.

