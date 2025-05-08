ESPN identifies Buccaneers' biggest need after NFL Draft
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did a lot of work to get better in the NFL Draft, but they weren't able to patch up every part of the roster.
Tampa Bay needed the most help on defense, and the Bucs were able to grab a few players to patch up some holes. They were able to draft cornerbacks Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish to bolster the secondary, edge rusher David Walker to add depth to the pass-rushing corps and defensive tackle Elijah Roberts to add another big man. But there's one area Tampa Bay and general manager Jason Licht did not address, and it could be an issue going forward in 2025.
ESPN writer Aaron Schatz went over every NFL team's biggest positional hole after the draft in a recent article, and his pick for Tampa Bay makes sense. He believes that inside linebacker is still a big need for the Bucs, especially given the age of franchise legend Lavonte David.
"Lavonte David is still really good, but he's 35 years old. The bigger question is who will be playing next to him now that K.J. Britt is gone. The Bucs signed Anthony Walker Jr., but he was a bit of a disappointment last season for Miami. Another possibility is third-year man SirVocea Dennis, but he played only four games last season. Veteran Deion Jones appeared in two games for the Bucs, his fourth team in four seasons."
Dennis was utilized by Tampa Bay during passing downs last year and showcased some solid play before a shoulder surgery took him out for the season. It makes sense that the Bucs trust him, but he's still only played in four games last year. He hasn't shown he could play good football consistently, so if he is to start alongside David, it would be a bit of a gamble.
Walker Jr. and Jones are both veterans who could offer good services in a pinch, but they both aren't the permanent solution to Tampa Bay's problem. The Bucs still have some time to pick up another linebacker in free agency, but whether they do so or not, questions about the unit's stoutness won't go away as 2025 approaches.
