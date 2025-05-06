Super Bowl champ says Buccaneers got one key thing exactly right
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers earned high praise from one of their own, as Super Bowl XXXVII MVP Dexter Jackson applauded the team’s smart approach to the 2025 NFL Draft.
According to the former safety, the Buccaneers succeeded where it matters most: filling critical roster needs.
“They got a great receiver in the 1st Round to add to an already great receiving group,” Jackson said. “They added two cornerbacks and a linebacker (Benjamin Morrison, Jacob Parrish, & David Walker) with their next three picks, which were all positions of great need.”
Tampa Bay, which saw quarterback Baker Mayfield post a career-best season in 2024, not only restructured his deal but also managed to keep veteran wideout Chris Godwin — moves that helped the team’s offensive identity.
“While it’s hard to say if all these picks will work out, they definitely did a good job of picking players in positions they needed,” Jackson added. “Hopefully, they turn out to be the correct choice.”
“Baker Mayfield is coming off arguably his best ever year, and they managed to restructure his contract while keeping hold of Godwin too,” he continued. “So, I think the Bucs had a great offseason because I watched them a lot and I could see what their needs were, and they did a great job filling those needs.”
Jackson’s endorsement adds credibility to a draft strategy that prioritized both immediate impact and long-term development.
With a balanced draft class and core players returning, the Buccaneers have positioned themselves for another competitive run—and possibly, another chapter in their storied postseason history.
