Bucs pass rush improvements lead to power rankings rise
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are not satisfied after their playoff elimination four months ago at the hands of the Washington Commanders.
With that loss still fresh on the mind, the Bucs have made it their mission to improve the team in any way imaginable this offseason, especially when it comes to the pass rush.
ESPN insider Jenna Laine highlights the team's pass rush upgrades that prompted the Bucs to move up two spots in the website's latest power rankings. After coming in at No. 14 on the previous edition, the Bucs now sit at No. 12.
Bucs pass rush makes improvements
"This is a close call between pass rushers and cornerbacks, but let's give the nod to the pass rush here," Laine wrote.
"The Bucs signed a low-risk and potentially high-reward free agent in Haason Reddick, who has produced double-digit sacks in all but one season since becoming a full-time edge rusher in 2020. On Day 3 of the draft, they selected quick edge David Walker and powerful Elijah Roberts. Walker notched 31 sacks and 191 tackles at Central Arkansas. Roberts had 17.5 sacks in two seasons at SMU, and the 278-pounder can line up on the edge or inside."
The only teams ahead of the Bucs in the power rankings were the Los Angeles Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals, Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, Washington Commanders, Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.
The Bucs' rookie pass rushers will have a chance to showcase their talents at the team's rookie minicamp, which takes place from Friday until Sunday.
