Tyreek Hill names Baker Mayfield top 5 QB, leaves out his own quarterback
Tyreek Hill showing love to an NFL quarterback playing in Florida shouldn't be surprising, given that he plays for the Miami Dolphins. Unless he picks the wrong one, that is.
All three quarterbacks playing in Florida — the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield, the Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa and the Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence — have all had some great spurts of play over the years. Hill has been catching passes from Tagovailoa for three years and is heading into his fourth, and he posted a career-high 1,799 receiving yards in 2023 with Tagovailoa and the Dolphins.
So it should indeed be a surprise that when Hill was asked to name his top 5 quarterbacks in the NFL, he named Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield among them alongside the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, the Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson, the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen and the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow. Tagovailoa, his own quarterback, was not named.
Yikes.
Listen, we can't blame him for liking Mayfield as much as Bucs fans do. Mayfield has thrived since making his way to Tampa Bay, and he threw a staggering 41 touchdowns and 4,500 yards in the regular season in 2024. Now, under the familiar tutelage of new offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard, he's set to match or possibly break that career-high in 2025 with a high-powered offense and brand new wide receiver in Tampa Bay's first-round draft pick, Emeka Egbuka.
And the best part for Hill? Tampa Bay travels to Miami to play the Dolphins next year, so he'll have the best seats in the house to watch one of his favorite NFL quarterbacks sling the rock.
READ MORE: Buccaneers GM explains bold decision to draft 150-pound rookie
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• NFL analyst questions Buccaneers' first-round pick
• Bucs Super Bowl coach says this is why most young QBs don’t make it
• Buccaneers GM delivers unpopular NIL take that stuns college football fans