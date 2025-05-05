Bucs Gameday

Former Bucs HC Jon Gruden becomes part-owner of pro football team

Tampa Bay Buccaneers legend Jon Gruden is getting back into football, but not the way you think.

River Wells

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Jon Gruden holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl XXXVIII.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Jon Gruden holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl XXXVIII. / ROBERT HANASHIRO / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

After a long hiatus away, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is making a return to football — but not in the way you may think.

Gruden was most recently in football in 2021 before he agreed to step down as head coach of the Raiders after racist, sexist and homophobic emails he had sent during his NFL career surfaced. Since then, he's joined up with Barstool Sports to create content to much success, but now he's getting back into football by joining up with a team — in the Arena Football One league.

The Nashville Kats of the AF1 announced on Monday that Gruden is set to not only become a partial owner of the team, but that he'll also serve in "consulting and advisory roles in all aspects of the team’s football and business operations."

The Kats played in the 2024 Arena Football League season in the only year the new league existed, going 3-4 and losing in the playoff semifinals to the Billings Outlaws, who would go on to be champions. After that league folded, AF1 was founded, and it currently holds eight teams. Gruden looks to help the Kats improve on their 3-4 record from last year and contend for a championship.

The move is perhaps the first in Gruden's effort to get into coaching again, as he has already won back the faith of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs removed him from the team's Ring of Honor after one of his emails directly insulted Tampa Bay's owners, the Glazer Family, but after Gruden appeared at a game in 2024, the team restored his position there. Aligning with the Kats could be the first stepping stone to getting back into football, and Gruden could return to the NFL ranks sooner than later.

READ MORE: Buccaneers GM explains bold decision to draft 150-pound rookie

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News

• NFL analyst questions Buccaneers' first-round pick

•﻿ Bucs Super Bowl coach says this is why most young QBs don’t make it

• Buccaneers GM delivers unpopular NIL take that stuns college football fans

• 3 draft picks who could start Week 1 for the Buccaneers

Published
River Wells
RIVER WELLS

River Wells is a sports journalist from St. Petersburg, Florida, who has covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 2023. He graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Florida in 2021. You can follow him on Twitter @riverhwells.

Home/Tampa Bay Buccaneers News