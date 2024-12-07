Keys To Cannon Fire: How The Bucs Can Beat The Raiders
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers come into their showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders on a two-game winning streak as they make a push toward the playoffs.
They just narrowly escaped Charlotte last Sunday with an overtime win over the Carolina Panthers but are back at home this week for a "Red Out" game. Momentum is on the Bucs' side with the Raiders losing their last eight games and a recent change at quarterback. Like every other game for the Bucs, this is a must-win game as they strive for the postseason, but if they can come away with a win and the Falcons lose their game against the Vikings the Buccaneers will leapfrog Atlanta for first place in the NFC South division.
On paper, this looks like an easy win for the Bucs, but we've seen them drop games to lesser opponents before. However, if they follow these keys to cannon fire, they'll emerge victorious on Sunday.
Find A Way To Slow Down Bowers
The Raiders have the 14th best passing offense in the league and a large portion of that is due to the stellar play of rookie tight end Brock Bowers. Slowing him down needs to be the No. 1 priority for the Bucs on Sunday. Bowers is more than living up to the lofty expectations he had coming into the league. He is leading the NFL in receptions and yards after the catch and has 845 yards this season lining up all over the field. He's been a dangerous weapon for the Raiders and one the Bucs must find a way to contain.
However, stopping the Bowers freight train won't be easy. The Bucs have struggled containing tight ends this season, allowing 66 receptions for 800 yards and five touchdowns. Making matters worse is that the Buccaneers' defense is down two starters who are usually charged with covering the position in linebacker K.J. Britt and safety Jordan Whitehead. What's more, their top backups are also out in safety Mike Edwards and linebacker SirVocea Dennis. Nickel corner Tykee Smith is still recovering from injury and won't be 100% and the Bucs will be relying on Christian Izien, Kaevon Merriweather, and the newly signed Ryan Neal to try and limit the electric tight end.
If the Bucs are going to slow down the offensive attack from the Raiders, it all starts with Bowers. It's not often you divert extra resources to a tight end, but Bowers is the type of player the Bucs will need to do that with on Sunday, Especially with his versatility to line up out wide and in the slot. Making sure they have plans for when there are coverage mismatches will be paramount, as will taking good tackling angles and rallying to bring down the 6'4, 243-pound tight end.
Be Efficient on Third Down and In The Red Zone
The Bucs were anything but efficient on third down last weekend against the Panthers, going a paltry 2-12 on the pivotal drive extending down. Cleaning up the play on the crucial down should've been a priority for the Bucs this week in practice. And while the Raiders are a bottom-ten team on third down, allowing conversions 41.4% of the time, the Bucs will need to make sure they have a plan against a defense that has played above their talent level. Las Vegas' total defense ranks 14th in the league with a 14th-ranked pass defense and an 11th-ranked run defense. Overlooking them like the Bucs may have done with the Panthers last week will be a recipe for disaster.
The Bucs' play has dipped in recent weeks in the red zone, going from the No. 1 red zone offense to dropping down to the fourth-best. Nitpicking, I know, but the play needs to be better once they get down there. Settling for field goals is not going to win you a lot of ball games in the playoffs. The Raiders' red zone defense ranks 21st in the league, allowing touchdowns 59.6% of the time. The Bucs need to maximize their scoring when getting inside the 20 to keep Las Vegas from hanging around.
Keeping Feeding the Backs
Bucky Irving just turned in a career-best 152 yards rushing on the ground and the Bucs as a team went up over the 200-yard mark for the second time this season, with Rachaad White adding 76 yards of his own. Running the ball effectively will continue to be the key to success for the Bucs this season. Wearing down opponents, keeping the clock moving to control time of possession and finishing in the end zone will help the Bucs continue their winning streak.
However, the Raiders aren't pushovers defending the run. They have the 11th-best run defense and rally to the ball, with the effort led by linebacker Robert Spillane. Right now, though, the Bucs' offense knows they can run the ball on anyone after effectively running the ball on some of the league's best run defenses. Continuing that momentum into the game Sunday against the Raiders will go a long way toward a victory.
