Through The Spyglass: Buccaneers vs Raiders
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are rolling right now with back-to-back wins since coming out of the bye week. On Sunday, they'll be looking to keep that momentum when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders. The two teams have a complicated history and there will always be bad blood between the two pirate mascot franchises. The Raiders will look to play spoiler to the Bucs playoff chances this weekend when they come into Tampa and have a pair of disruptive players that will challenge the Buccaneers on both sides of the ball. If Tampa Bay wants to keep their playoff and NFC South division chances alive, they'll need a big win over Las Vegas on Sunday.
Matchup History
The history between the Bucs and Raiders isn't extensive, but it is magnified due to one certain move the two teams made with each other in the early 2000s. After the Bucs failed to advance past the NFC Championship game despite boasting a team loaded with talent, especially on the defensive side, the team fired then-coach Tony Dungy and made one of the biggest deals in franchise history. Eyeing the Raiders' hot young coach Jon Gruden, the Bucs traded their 2002 and 2003 first-round draft picks, 2002 and 2004 second-round draft picks and $8 million in cash to bring him to Tampa. The move paid off immediately for the Buccaneers, as Gruden led the team to their first-ever Super Bowl appearance and win over, you guessed it, the Raiders. And while the Bucs won the one that counted the most. they still trail the Raiders in the series' history 7-4.
Looking Back at 2023
The 2023 season was full of changes for the Raiders. They released long-time quarterback Derrek Carr, signing Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year $67.5 million contract to take over under center. They traded oft-injured tight end Darren Waller to the New York Giants, signed Austin Hooper to replace him, and brought in wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. In the draft, they added pass rusher Tyree Wilson and tight end Michael Mayer in the first two rounds and selected quarterback Aidan O'Connell in the fourth round.
The Raiders won their first game of the season but dropped five of their next six games, causing the team to part ways with head coach Josh McDaniels and general Manager Dave Ziegler. Antonio Pierce was named the interim head coach and benched Garoppolo paving the way for O'Connell to start the rest of the season. The rookie quarterback won his next two games and went 5-4 over the last nine games to lead the Raiders to an 8-9 record and second place in the AFC West.
What's New In 2024
After an extensive search, the Raiders lifted the interim title on Antonio Pierce, making him their head coach for the 2024 season. Tom Telesco was brought in as general manager the Las Vegas went to work rebuilding their roster. One of their first moves was releasing Garoppolo and signing Garnder Minshew in free agency. They made a big free-agent splash with the addition of Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and also brought in center Cody Whitehair from the Bears. They let running back Josh Jacobs walk in free agency after playing under the franchise tag in 2023 and signed Alexander Mattison to pair with Zamir White.
In the draft, they selected tight end Brock Bowers, who has quickly become one of the most dangerous weapons at the position in the NFL. But they also drafted center Jackson Powers-Johnson in the second round and found a starting linebacker in Tommy Eichenberg in the fifth round. Mishew won the starting job out of training camp and led the Raiders to a 2-2 record to start the season but lost six of his next seven starts, with O'Connell getting the nod in Week 6 and dropping that game as well. Minshew suffered a season-ending collarbone injury in Week 12 and O'Connell took the Chiefs to the wire in Week 13. Amid their losing streak, Las Vegas traded All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to the New York Jets and lost Wilkins for the season to a foot injury.
Final Thoughts
After showing some promising growth in 2023, the Raiders have regressed this season. They are currently 2-10 and have been eliminated from playoff contention and will finish last in the AFC West. Las Vegas will now attempt to play spoiler with the remaining games on their schedule, including three matchups with NFC South teams starting with the Bucs this Sunday. There are some talented pieces on the Raiders on both sides of the ball in rookie Brock Bowers and edge rusher Maxx Crosby. However, even Tom Brady and his new ownership stake in the team can't save Vegas from mediocrity this season.
