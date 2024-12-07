Scouting The Opponent: Top Players Bucs Must Watch Against Raiders
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers come into Sunday with another must-win game as they make a push for the playoffs.
The Buccaneers' playoff chances jump from 50% to 57% with a win, per the New York Times' playoff predictor, and it can get as high as 65% with a Vikings win over the Falcons, but they need to handle their business this week. On paper, this should be a breeze for the Buccaneers, as the Raiders aren't stacked in the talent department and have several key players dealing with injuries. However, the Bucs have a habit of playing down to their opponent, something that cannot happen this week if they want to walk out with a win.
Top Players On Offense
TE Brock Bowers
Bowers is without a doubt the Raiders' best player on offense. The rookie tight end has turned in a phenomenal freshman season in the NFL. He currently leads the NFL in receptions with 84, he is top five in receiving yards and first in yards after the catch. His unique blend of size and speed allows him to present mismatches all over the field. He has excellent ball skills in traffic, with the ability to use his large catch radius to adjust to poorly thrown passes. Bowers possesses tremendous yards after the catch ability, noted by his league-leading 445 yards after making a reception. He has 84 receptions on 113 targets for 884 yards and four touchdowns.
RG Jordan Meredith
Since stepping into the starting lineup in Week 6, Meredith has been one of the Raiders' best offensive linemen. Switching from right guard to left guard, he has allowed just five pressures and hurries in seven games with zero sacks allowed and zero quarterback hits. A balanced blocker, he had graded out evenly in both run and pass blocking with an 81.8 overall grade, per Pro Football Focus. He's helped protect his quarterback while opening up holes in the run game
WR Jakobi Meyers
Meyers was thrust into the top spot at wide receiver once Davante Adams was traded and he's stepped up. He has 218 yards on 16 receptions over the last two games and has been the No. 2 receiving option behind Bowers on offense. He's a versatile receiver lining up inside and outside with precise route running ability and exceptional hands rarely dropping a pass throw to him. Meyers isn't afraid to get his nose dirty blocking and his skill as a former quarterback allows the offense to utilize him on trick plays and passes.
Top Players On Defense
Edge Maxx Crosby
Crosby is one of the NFL's most dangerous pass rushers. He already has 50 pressures and 7.5 sacks this season and has a relentless motor. Crosby can win in a variety of ways, using precise hand placement, his speed and an array of counter moves to disengage from blockers to get after the quarterback. He is equally sound in the run game as he is rushing the passer and rarely misses a tackle, with just five missed tackles this season. He will line up all over the defense and present problems for any team he faces.
LB Robert Spillane
Spillane has been a tackling machine for the Raiders with 111 stops on the season. A strong run defender, he reads and anticipates well putting him in position to come downhill to make tackles before they can turn into explosive plays. He can get to the quarterback when asked with 10 pressures, eight hurries and a sack, but he is also keen on coverage where he has an interception and two pass breakups this season.
S Tre'Von Moehrig
Moehrig is the last line of defense for the Raiders and is often charged with making the play once opponents get by the second layer. He's done well in that area with 76 tackles, a 78.4 tackling grade, and an 80.4 run defense grade. The former second-round pick has two interceptions on the season and a half sack.
FInal Thoughts
The Raiders are a team devoid of talent outside of a few key players (one of them being a rookie). Crosby is without a doubt the best player on the team and commands offensive coordinators' attention week in and week out. Bowers is quickly rising to the same level as he has been extremely productive in the passing game and a player teams have had trouble containing.
Fortunately for the Bucs, they have a pair of stellar bookend tackles to help try and slow down Crosby, but it will take focus and sharp technique to limit his impact on the game. On the flip side, I don't know how the Bucs contain Bowers. They are already down two safeties and two linebackers and have struggled to contain tight ends in zone coverage and tackling. It could be a long day for the Bucs if they cannot find a way to limit the rookie phenom.
