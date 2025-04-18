Fans slam WR rankings after Buccaneers star left off list
Heading into the 2025 season, fantasy football debates are heating up, and analysts are ranking the best wideouts to target.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were notably left without a representative on the recently released 2025 WR rankings from Top 1 Fantasy. The list featured the top 14 wide receivers in points per reception format. Missing from this list was star wide receiver Mike Evans. Here is the list of the rankings.
The Buccaneers wideout has recorded 11 straight 1,000-yard seasons, which tied an NFL record for most consecutive seasons. Evans in 2024 had over 1,104 yards and scored 11 touchdowns in 14 games. Evans' resume and play can rival anyone on the list.
Tampa Bay fans didn’t take the snub lightly. Some fans expressed their reactions to this on X (formerly Twitter).
Evans has consistently flown under the radar in national conversations, and this latest snub only adds to that. While fantasy football rankings are ultimately projections, leaving off a future Hall of Famer who has shown no decline in performance is hard to justify.
While the rankings are good for plenty of debate between fans, there is one clear statement made — Evans remains a top receiver in this league and a huge part for Tampa Bay’s offense. His play speaks for itself, regardless of fantasy hype or preseason lists.
