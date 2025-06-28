First look at Emeka Egbuka in Bucs uniform has fans buzzing
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially welcomed one of their most exciting new additions as rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka suited up in red and pewter for the first time.
The star wide receiver made his debut in full Buccaneers gear during the team’s offseason activities, signaling the beginning of a highly anticipated chapter in his NFL career.
His arrival brings a surge of energy to Tampa Bay, looking to build on last season’s momentum and return to the playoffs with an even deeper offensive arsenal. Here's what he looks like in a full Buccaneers uniform:
Tampa Bay selected Egbuka with their first-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, believing his skill set and mentality are ideal complements to a veteran receiving core. Egbuka seems to have a great chance of slotting in as the Bucs' No. 3 receiver behind receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin heading into 2025 after his four-year career at Ohio State. Known for his route-running, the former Ohio State star is expected to contribute early and often in a variety of offensive looks.
Egbuka joins a high-powered offense led by Baker Mayfield already featuring veteran receiver Mike Evans, newly re-signed wideout Chris Godwin and running back Bucky Irving. His arrival provides offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard with more flexibility and firepower as the team looks to make major strides in 2025.
The visual alone had Bucs fans buzzing, with many taking to X to share their excitement.
With the NFC South once again wide open, Tampa Bay is betting that their rookie playmaker can be a spark in a loaded division race.
Now that he’s officially suited up, Buccaneers fans can look forward to seeing Emeka Egbuka take the next step in his football journey — this time, however, in red and pewter.
READ MORE: Which Buccaneers player would be the best head coach one day?
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Cade Otton joins NFL’s elite at 'Tight End University'
• Who’s on the bubble? 4 Bucs players fighting for a roster spot in camp
• Could a Buccaneers franchise legend retire after 2025 NFL season?
• Buccaneers reveal opponent for 2025 'creamsicle' throwback game