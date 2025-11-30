Our staff predictions for Buccaneers-Cardinals in Week 13

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Arizona Cardinals are set to play in a Week 13 game that the Bucs need to win. They sit at 6-5, and while they're atop the NFC South, every game they lose puts them in danger as the Carolina Panthers lurk close behind.

Here's how our staff sees this game shaping up:

Darius Hayes, Writer: Buccaneers 27, Cardinals 16

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter this matchup with a real opportunity to steady themselves against an injured Arizona team. The Buccaneers are still dealing with some bumps and bruises, but the roster is trending in the right direction with Bucky Irving returning and Baker Mayfield expected to start. Tampa Bay knows it cannot afford to let a game like this slip away.

Arizona comes in at 3-8 with a staggering 18 players on injured reserve, including multiple starters on both sides of the ball. Tampa Bay should benefit from that lack of depth, especially as the Cardinals struggle to generate consistent offense or protect the quarterback. This is the type of matchup where the healthier and more complete team must set the tone early.

Baker Mayfield and the offense should be able to move the ball with rhythm, while the defense has every chance to control the game against a depleted opponent. There can be no excuses for Tampa Bay. The talent gap, the injury situation, and the stakes all point in one direction.

Baker and company come through.

Overall record: 10-1

JC Allen, Writer: Buccaneers 23, Cardinals 20

This should be a “get-right” game for the Bucs after three straight losses to playoff-caliber teams. However, uncertainty at quarterback with Baker Mayfield’s availability and effectiveness looming over the game.

If Mayfield does play, he’ll have his biggest set of weapons in some time with Bucky Irving and Ben Bredeson making their return to the lineup. However, this might really come down to the Bucs' ability to stop the big play, which has haunted them since coming out of the bye.

This is a game the Bucs should win, but we’ve seen them drop games they shouldn’t in the past. Tampa Bay pulls through this time in a closer game than they’d like.

Overall record: 7-4

Collin Haalboom, Writer: Buccaneers 27, Cardinals 21

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been in a tailspin for over a month. To make matters worse, their QB, Baker Mayfield, suffered a shoulder injury in last week's embarrassing loss to the Rams. The good news, though, is that the toughest part of the Bucs' schedule is now in the rearview.

To begin what should be a very manageable 6-game stretch to finish the year, the Bucs are facing a feisty Cardinals squad led by perennial backup Jacoby Brissett. With some key players like Bucky Irving and Jamel Dean set to return to the lineup, even if Mayfield isn't ready to go for this game, I expect the Buccaneers to handle the Cardinals at home and rediscover their winning ways from earlier in the year.

Overall record: 10-1

Caleb Skinner, Writer: Buccaneers 24, Cardinals 21

The Buccaneers are looking to get out of their recent slump and return home against the Cardinals. The Cardinals' record doesn’t tell the whole story, as they are a tough team that continues to battle week in and week out. The Bucs need this one badly, and I think they squeak out a victory.

Overall record: 8-3

Dustin Lewis, Editor: Buccaneers 32, Cardinals 30

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are swiftly spiraling out of control. However, despite losing four of their last five games, the Buccaneers remain on top of the NFC South. If they can figure out a way to reverse this slump, there’s still an opportunity on the table for a postseason run.

How healthy is Baker Mayfield coming into this game? That’s a major question. Plus, who knows ifTampa Bay will decide to play defense?

Arizona has had plenty of its own struggles. In a game between two teams who haven’t played their best recently, I’ll take the Buccaneers to come out on top.

Overall record: 8-3

River Wells, Editor: Buccaneers 25, Cardinals 24

The Buccaneers are going to win this one, and it's going to be by the skin of their teeth. The Cardinals pass the football at a high rate, and Tampa Bay's defense has struggled against that in recent games. Baker Mayfield will be playing hurt, so he may not be nearly as effective, but the Buccaneers have more talent and, perhaps unbelievably, are healthier.

Bucs should win this one, but it won't be easy. Expect a hard-fought win.

Overall record: 8-3

