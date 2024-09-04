Former Buccaneers QB Believes Tampa Will Miss 2024 Playoffs
The 2024 NFL season is finally here and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will get their season officially underway when they host the visiting Washington Commanders and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels on Sunday evening.
There has been plenty of talk about what the 2024 iteration of the Buccaneers will be after finishing the regular season one game over .500, winning the NFC South and making it to the divisional round of the playoffs and the subsequent solid (but quiet) offseason that Jason Licht and company were able to put together.
Much of that talk has been doubt and disrespect to a team who brought back the majority of their team from a season ago on their search for their fourth consecutive NFC South crown.
That talk doesn't seem to be going away as we rapidly approach game day as former Buccaneers' quarterback Chris Simms has his former team missing the playoffs completely with Atlanta winning the NFC South and the division missing out on getting a second team in.
It is hard to fault Simms for his prediction, as the South is likely to come down to either the Buccaneers or Falcons as many have projected. Atlanta will be an intriguing team, but there are still relatively a handful of unknowns with how they will actually fair once games start getting played.
The Buccaneers have aligned themselves nicely to make another run to the playoffs, but they will have to do so through a tough stretch early in the season and will look to finish the season strong down the back half to clinch one of those sought-after playoff spots.
