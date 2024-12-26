Bucs Gameday

Former Buccaneers Super Bowl Champion Edge Rusher Finally Released by Miami Dolphins

A former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl winner can now return to the NFL this year after coming out of retirement.

River Wells

Dec 3, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (7) rushes Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Dec 3, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett (7) rushes Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Former Super Bowl-winning edge rusher Shaquil Barrett had signed with the Miami Dolphins in the 2024 offseason, but retired from football shortly after. During the season, he declared that he wanted to return to football, but the Dolphins, who had put him on the reserve/retired list, refused to grant him his release.

That would have kept him from playing football this year. But on Thursday, the Dolphins finally granted him his wish.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday that the Dolphins do, indeed, plan on waiving Barrett, which would allow him to play football for a team this season. There is a bit of a catch involved, though — Barrett must be a free agent in order to play this year. Should a team instead claim him off of waivers, he would remain ineligible to play the rest of the season.

Barrett had previously said that Tampa Bay would be the only team he'd want to come out of retirement for, and there certainly is a need there — Tampa Bay's edge rush has been severely lacking, so a return from him could help bolster that unit. Barrett's age showed in his last season with the Buccaneers, however, and he only had 4.5 sacks in 16 games with the team.

Wherever Barrett signs, he'd likely want to play for a contending team with just two games left in the year. The Bucs could be one of those, but they'll need some help from the Atlanta Falcons or Washington Commanders. Even before that, though, they'll face off against the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. this Sunday.

RIVER WELLS

River Wells is a sports journalist from St. Petersburg, Florida, who has covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 2023. He graduated with a journalism degree from the University of Florida in 2021. You can follow him on Twitter @riverhwells.

