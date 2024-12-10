Former HC Bruce Arians Shares Biggest Concern for Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now in sole control of the NFC South. Once again, a weak division looks to be for the taking for the Buccaneers, and they advanced to 7-6 with a 28-13 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, who have not been good this season.
With Tampa Bay looking to be a playoff team once again by way of a division title, they need to use the latter half of their schedule to earn the postseason berth while getting into their best form just before the regular season ends.
Recently, former Buccaneers head coach and current Senior Football Consultant Bruce Arians shared his biggest concern with where the club is currently at, which he did on an appearance on "Scoop City" with Diana Russini.
“The health,” Arians said. “Right now the secondary — we’ve got to get some guys healthy to play defense. Todd is so hamstrung on what he can do, defensively. He loves pressure. He loves man-to-man but he doesn’t play man anymore because he doesn’t have any corners. Now with Antoine [Winfield] hurt, hopefully we get him back.”
The Buccaneers' defense being depleted is a major blow as the offense has been looking very solid under Liam Coen's leadership. Baker Mayfield is on par for another career season, even with Chris Godwin suffering an injury.
Arians acknowledged the impressive offensive play, citing the defense and injuries as being the problem right now.
“They are scoring points. You don’t have to worry about — Baker [Mayfield], he is going to get his points. Liam [Coen] had done a great job with this offense in putting those guys [in position to make plays]," Arians continued. “Especially with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin out, they are still scoring 28 points. They don’t have to worry about that.”
It'll be interesting to see how Tampa Bay finished out their season and what a postseason appearance looks like this season, assuming they find their way into the playoffs.
