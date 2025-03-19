Former Buccaneers coach joining Deion Sanders’ staff at Colorado Football?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a revolving door at offensive coordinator over the past three years as the franchise has seen Dave Canales and Liam Coen go on to earn head coaching jobs. With that being said, it wasn't that long ago when the Buccaneers were forced to fire a member of their coaching staff.
Following the 2022 season, head coach Todd Bowles announced that Tampa Bay was moving on from former offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. The decision came following a season where the Buccaneers ranked 25th in the NFL in points per game despite having Tom Brady at quarterback. The offense also slotted in as the worst rushing attack in the league, averaging a measly 76.9 yards on the ground per game.
Leftwich has been out of coaching since he was fired by the Buccaneers over two years ago. He interviewed for the head coach position with the New England Patriots and the offensive coordinator job with the Seattle Seahawks but wasn't selected for either job.
Now, it seems as though Leftwich might be making his way to the college ranks for the first time as a coach. He was spotted decked out in Colorado Buffaloes gear at one of the program's spring practices in a video posted by Reach The People Media.
This is certainly an interesting development as Colorado head coach Deion Sanders recently revealed that "huge moves" were coming for the Buffaloes.
"We have a couple more huge moves we'll probably make this week," Sanders said according to Colorado Buffaloes On SI. "Maybe one next week that you're going to really appreciate the understanding of how wonderful this staff is."
The Buffaloes already have an offensive coordinator in longtime NFL coach Pat Shurmur. With that being said, there are a variety of other roles that Leftwich could fill. The program has yet to officially announce his addition to the program.
Leftwich is still only 45 years old and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him get back on track. After all, he was the offensive coordinator when Tampa Bay defeated Kansas City in Super Bowl LV and has earned head coach interest at the professional level.
If Leftwich does make his way to Boulder, he'll be the latest addition to a staff that is filled with NFL experience. Along with Deion Sanders, Leftwich would be joining up with Buccaneers legend Warren Sapp, who has held the title of senior quality control analyst since 2024. Sapp is a member of Tampa Bay's Ring of Honor.
