Former Buccaneers QB signs with Commanders
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' fifth-round pick in 2008 is still going strong.
The Bucs selected quarterback Josh Johnson with the 160th-overall pick in that draft, and he had a four-year stint with the Buccaneers before he signed with the San Francisco 49ers. He's been in the NFL for 16 years since he was drafted, and now, he's ready to play a 17th — ESPN reporter John Keim reported on Friday that Johnson is signing with the Washington Commnaders on a one-year deal.
In Johnson's three-year stint with the Bucs (he didn't appear in 2008), Johnson threw for 1,042 yards, 5 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He's played with 14 different NFL teams, a league record, and five of them two or more times. The Buccaneers haven't been one of those teams ever since he left in 2012, and Washington becomes his fifth with this new contract.
The last time the two met was during the 2023 preseason, when the Buccaneers played the Baltimore Ravens at Raymond James Stadium. During that preseason game, Johnson threw nine passes and completed six of them for 95 yards and a touchdown pass. The last time he started an NFL game was in 2021, when he started for the Baltimore Ravens. He threw 40 passes and completed 28 of them for 304 yards, two touchdowns and an intercepton.
