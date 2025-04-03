Former Buccaneers Super Bowl Champion safety signs with Chiefs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are saying goodbye to one of their defensive players from last year's team.
According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Kansas City Chiefs are signing defensive back Mike Edwards to a one-year deal.
Edwards to the Chiefs
Edwards was drafted by the Bucs in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Kentucky, where he spent his first four years in the league. Edwards didn't truly come into his own until the 2022 season, where he made 12 starts and recorded 82 tackles, which is a career-high.
Edwards won his first Super Bowl with the Bucs in 2020, and he signed with the Chiefs in 2023 in hopes of winning a second ring. Edwards did just that, but last season saw him take a journey as he moved around with the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans before coming to Tampa Bay late in the year. He started two games for the Buccaneers and netted 11 total tackles and a pass defense.
Now, Edwards is back with the Chiefs, where he will look to win his third Lombardi Trophy.
