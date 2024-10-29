The Game is Slowing Down For Bucs RB Bucky Irving
It's Tampa Bay running back Bucky Irving's first NFL season. There's still a lot to learn, but for a rookie, he certainly seems to be getting the hang of it.
Irving is averaging 5.2 yards per carry and has more rushing yards than any rookie running back so far this year, boasting 395 yards on the ground. He also has the most rushing touchdowns, with three, and has been useful in the passing game, with 164 receiving yards — also the most among rookie running backs this year.
Irving has looked impressive all this year. And for him, the game of football is already slowing down for him eight games into his NFL tenure.
"I think it's slowed down for me a whole lot," Irving said. "When I first got out there, it was going pretty fast, but I feel like the more you play, things pretty much slow down — that's on every level that you play in... once you get the groove on how defenses are playing, how fast things are going, you just get a groove and everything slows down for you."
It isn't only on him, of course. Although it took a while to get going, Tampa Bay's offensive line has been excellent in the run game in both zone and gap schemes, and it has led to great success using Irving and running backs Sean Tucker and Rachaad White.
Irving recognizes this. And the trust he has in that line up front has led to his success.
"My o-line has been doing a great job. Every game, I trust those guys that they're gonna go out there and get the blocks for me," Irving says. "I just have to trust my track and keep things rolling. I just feel like I have to trust the process and good things will happen."
It's nice that Irving is leading the way for rookie running backs and playing great football. But the individual accolades don't seem to be as important to him as the main objective when a football team hits the field on Sundays.
"I really don't set goals," Irving said. "I want to win football games."
