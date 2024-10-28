Buccaneers' NFC South Hopes Look Grim Following Falcons Loss
Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons was a very important one. And now that the Bucs have lost it, things are looking grim for their division hopes for the rest of the season.
The Buccaneers played the Falcons on Sunday for the second time after dropping the first game against them in Week 5 in heartbreaking fashion. Tampa Bay lost that game by six points in overtime, but they dropped this game by five, losing 31-26 at home. The Bucs can still make the playoffs as a wild card — and even still win the NFC South — but their playoff chances took a big nosedive on Sunday.
Here's what the current NFC South table looks like:
Team
W
L
T
Pct.
PF
PA
Home
Away
Strk.
Atlanta Falcons
5
3
0
.625
194
195
2-3
3-0
W1
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4
4
0
.500
235
214
2-3
2-1
L2
New Orleans Saints
2
6
0
.250
185
206
1-3
1-3
L6
Carolina Panthers
1
7
0
.125
124
271
0-3
1-4
L5
READ MORE: 3 Up, 3 Down From the Buccaneers' Week 8 Loss to the Falcons
Tampa Bay no longer holds the divisional tiebreaker over the Atlanta Falcons, who are 4-0 in the NFC South and 2-0 on the Bucs. As a result, the Buccaneers would have to finish the remainder of the season having won one more game than the Falcons — in other words, they'll have to win two more games over the Falcons in the next nine weeks of play. This is possible, as the Bucs have an easy schedule from here on out, but it's highly improbable given that they no longer control their own destiny.
Per the Athletic's playoff projections, the Buccaneers have just a 24% to make the playoffs and an 11% chance to win the NFC South. Meanwhile, the Falcons have an 86% chance to make the playoffs and an 83% chance to win the division.
The Bucs have a lot of work to do, and it won't get easier before the bye week. Tampa Bay will play the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football in Week 9 and then will face the San Francisco 49ers at home in Week 10.
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2024 season.
