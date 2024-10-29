Extra Point: Top Takeaways From Bucs Loss To Falcons
There's no way to sugarcoat it — the Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed that win against the Falcons in the worst way. Instead, the 31-26 loss doesn't just drop them in the standings to 4-4, it means a series sweep for Atlanta and if tie-breakers come into play down the line, a leg up on the Bucs.
There is a lot of room for improvement with this team, especially on defense where they have struggled to contain the middle of the field and second-quarter meltdowns have plagued them for the last three weeks. Meanwhile, quarterback Baker Mayfield needs to avoid costly mistakes that have seen him throw seven interceptions in four weeks.
However, there are some positives to takeaway as well. The offensive line is playing great football, offensive coordinator Liam Coen continues to call stellar games and the run game is thriving. With two of the NFL's best teams on the schedule ahead of their bye week in Week 11, the Bucs need to figure out how they can fix their deficiencies on defense and play a cleaner game on offense or else they could end up under two games under .500 heading into the bye. Here are my top takeaways from the Bucs' 31-26 loss to the Falcons in Week 8.
Bucs Defense Is Bad
Woof! The Buccaneers have regressed terribly on defense since the start of the season. After allowing 78 points through the first four weeks, the Bucs have surrendered 135 points over their last four games. They have struggled tremendously stopping anything over the middle of the field and lapses in coverage have allowed 18 explosive plays through the air since Week 5. The run defense has been equally as bad, allowing an average of 131 yards per game over the last four including 10 explosive plays.
While they've managed to get sacks — 13 over the last four games — they have struggled to get consistent pressure without blitzing, allowing quarterbacks to work through their progressions and pick the Bucs' defense apart. K.J. Britt has been a liability in coverage, Lavonte David is not the same player anymore in coverage and Jordan Whitehead has been streaky as a defender. Losing Tykee Smith has hurt the team more than anyone could've anticipated and you can see the noticeable difference he makes on the field. While it's valid to say that Todd Bowles needs to coach better, a bigger onus must be put on the players to perform better.
Coen Gets It Done Without Mike And Chris
One of the biggest talking points heading into the Bucs' game against the Falcons was how offensive coordinator Liam Coen would handle the losses of wide receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans. With Godwin lost for the season and Evans out for at least the next four weeks, the pressure was on to keep the Bucs offense rolling without their top two playmakers. Coen answered the call on Sunday, getting 24 points from his offense without his Pro Bowl receivers.
Led by Cade Otton's nine receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns, the Bucs got contributions from Rakim Jarrett, Bucky Irving, Jalen McMillan, Trey Palmer and Rachaad White, who had a receiving touchdown of his own, to move the ball effectively down the field. The Bucs could have walked away with even more points and the victory, but two interceptions by Baker Mayfield inside the 30 on promising scoring drives halted momentum. Still, Coen found a way to get his team into the right plays to score a late touchdown, put them down just five points, and then put them in a position to make a last-ditch effort to win the game as time expired. The arrow is pointing up with Coen, who has looked excellent in his first year as offensive coordinator for the Bucs.
Bucs Are Beating Themselves
The Buccaneers beating the Bucs is nothing new, but the fingerprints were all over their loss to the Falcons. From untimely penalties to lack of concentration, the Buccaneers can't expect to win games if they continue to get in their own way. Miscommunication in the secondary led to huge gains through the air by the Falcons, including three of their four touchdowns. Mayfield had two costly interceptions that effectively took points off the board. An early fumble by Rachaad White led to quick points for the Falcons.
It wasn't just the players though. There was the extremely questionable decision to attempt a fake punt deep in their own territory that was unsuccessful. The Bucs decided to kick a field goal instead of going for it on 4th & 3 and it came back to bite them. Not to mention a mismanagement of the clock at the end of the game, with head coach Todd Bowles choosing to save his timeouts for after the two-minute warning, giving the Bucs offense less time to mount a comeback. With the Chiefs and 49ers on deck, the Bucs cannot shoot themselves in the foot if they expect to steal one of these two games as the underdog.
