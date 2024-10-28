NFL Fans React to Controversial Touchdown in Bucs-Falcons Game
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dropped a close game to the Atlanta Falcons 31-26 on Sunday, erasing any hopes they had of a tiebreaker with Atlanta and making their desires to win the NFC South that much more difficult. But there was a certain play in the first quarter that has drawn up some controversy, and NFL fans took to social media to express their displeasure with how it went down.
With 7:19 to go in the second quarter, Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins found tight end Kyle Pitts in the middle of the field. Pitts managed to evade multiple Bucs defenders to jog in for a score — except he slowed down toward the end of his 49-yard touchdown scamper and Buccaneers safety Antoine WInfield Jr. caught up to him. The play was ruled a touchdown, but Winfield Jr. appeared to have knocked the ball loose right before it crossed the plane, with Pitts carelessly holding it at his side.
The referees reviewed the play, and the ruling on the field stood. It was revealed soon after that this was because they didn't have a pylon camera angle to look at for the ruling — and in a game that ended up being decided by five points, people didn't take this well.
Here are some of the reactions from the play on social media by fans and neutral observers alike:
As you can see, plenty were upset with the ruling. And now, the NFL may want to invest in some more pylon cameras when it comes to future contests.
