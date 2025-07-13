Haason Reddick a player to root for with Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a bold move this offseason by signing New York Jets outside linebacker Haason Reddick to a one-year deal.
Reddick is coming off of a tough season with the Jets, but a fresh start with the Bucs could be what he needs to get his career back on track.
NFL.com writer Tom Blair is excited about what Reddick can bring to the Bucs.
Reddick brings excitement to Bucs
"Reddick was quite the pass-rushing mercenary between 2020 and 2023, stacking up 50.5 sacks over four seasons with three different teams," Blair wrote.
"That run came to a spectacular halt last season, with an ultimately fruitless pursuit of a better contract swallowing up most of his brief stay with the Jets. Now he's with the Bucs, a team on the upswing that also happens to roster a good number of likable players on feel-good career tracks. One thing they've missed since the Golden Age of Baker Mayfield commenced in 2023, however, is a consistent pass-rush presence on the edge; Shaq Barrett was the last Tampa player to tally more than 7.5 sacks in a season, back when he posted 10 in 2021.
"Reddick can restore his reputation as one of the NFL's preeminent QB-chasers-for-hire while keeping Mayfield, Mike Evans, Todd Bowles and Co. relevant in our lives as football fans, and that would be a win-win as far as I'm concerned."
It remains to be seen if Reddick can find his magic again with the Bucs, but if he can, the defense will be in much better shape for the season.
The pairing could be a match made in heaven if Reddick can return to Pro Bowl form and if the Bucs get back to the playoffs for a sixth straight season.
Reddick will report to training camp on July 22.
