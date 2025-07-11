Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield tees off with fellow NFL QBs at celebrity golf tournament
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield will face off against some talented quarterbacks during the 2025 season, but we're in the offseason — so why not play a round of golf with them for now?
That's exactly what Baker Mayfield plans to do from Friday to Sunday. Mayfield is entering into the American Century Championship, a celebrity golf tournament held in Stateline, Nevada. Mayfield entered the tournament last year, finishing just 77th after a rough second round, but he's looking to make up some ground this year, and he'll be doing it alongside some fellow NFL quarterbacks.
Mayfield is set to tee off alongside Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold. As Matt Matera of PewterReport pointed out on social media, the pairing is interesting for two reasons — all three quarterbacks came from the same draft class, and Mayfield will play each of them in 2025. Mayfield will face off against Darnold's Seahawks in Week 5 and will then play Allen's Bills in Week 11.
Mayfield will be seeing Allen a lot this year. After seeing him in this celebrity golf tournament, he'll see Allen again during the last game of preseason as well before the two square off in Week 11 — the last time the Buccaneers faced off against an opponent in preseason that they'd later play in the regular season was in 2014, so the situation doesn't come up often.
Mayfield and Darnold have only ever played each other twice, both on their original teams of the Cleveland Brows and New York Jets, respectively. Mayfield won their first encounter in 2018 (21-17) and then dropped the second game to Darnold's Jets (23-16).
Darnold didn't play in the tournament last year, but Allen finished T20 — far above Mayfield. Mayfield will look to beat him this time around before he tries to do it in the regular season this year.
