Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety tumbles down ESPN's Top 10 rankings
As training camp draws closer and the dead period in the NFL offseason winds down, teams' rosters are being scrutinized and lauded. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are no different, and they've received their fair share of criticism and praise for the talent on the roster.
The Bucs' secondary struggled mightily last season, not just with injuries, but with execution as well. As a unit, they came away with just seven interceptions and had the worst passing defense in the NFL. While the team has taken steps to ensure depth and competition, staying healthy is going to be the key for this Buccaneers secondary.
There's been plenty of talk about Jamel Dean, but perhaps no one is under more scrutiny than safety Antoine Winfield Jr. Winfield Jr. is a year removed from becoming the highest-paid safety in the NFL, now second behind Lions' Kerby Joseph, and didn't turn in his best season. Winfield Jr. missed eight games last season and, for the first time in his career, failed to record an interception. In fact, he's missed 16 games over the course of his five-year career.
However, when healthy — which he wasn't last season — he is one of the best all-around safeties in the game. Despite his absence, he still finds himself ranked as top 10 safety according to NFL coaches, scouts, and executives. The annual top 10 rankings compiled by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler rank the top 10 players at each respective position. After claiming the top spot last year, Winfield Jr. landed at number seven this year.
"He plays just like his dad [former NFL cornerback Antoine Winfield], great tackler, always around the ball," an NFL coordinator said. "But with his size mixed with that physicality, you worry about his durability, and that showed up last year."
A return to form is expected for Winfield Jr. now that he is healthy, but staying healthy will be key for the Bucs defender. If he can get back to his 2023 level of play, Tampa Bay's defense will be all the better for it, and he'll find himself once again atop the rankings list as one of the league's best safeties.
