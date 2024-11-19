How Far Could The Buccaneers Playoff Chances Fall With Loss vs. New York Giants?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed a break and they got one with a bye week in Week 11 after losing five out of their last six matchups to seemingly place themselves in a situation where making the playoffs will be out of their control.
While their playoff hopes hang in the balance, things aren't completely out of the realm of possibility for the Bucs as they have perhaps the easiest remaining schedule, facing teams that are a combined 21-40 currently. Even though they have an outside chance, the Bucs will need help from the other teams in their division, and the conference, to knock the Falcons down a few games to reclaim their spot atop the NFC South.
What is working in their favor, however, is that Atlanta seems to be faltering at the moment dropping two bad losses to the New Orleans Saints and the Denver Broncos. If the Falcons keep this up they could find themselves losing a grip on the division as they have a tougher schedule the second half of the season.
According to Pro Football Focus, Tampa Bay currently has just under a 30% chance to make the playoffs heading into Week 12 but if they were to lose their game against the New York Giants then their chances would tank below 15% while a win would boost them back up to 40%.
The Buccaneers have a lot of work to do but they have found themselves in this position before. They will need everyone to rally around one another and be on the same page if they want any hope of reaching the playoffs for the fifth time in as many seasons. They will have a great shot at getting that started this upcoming Sunday when they make their way to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Giants.
