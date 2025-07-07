How likely is Tampa Bay Buccaneers OLB Haason Reddick to lead the league in sacks?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, prior to winning the Super Bowl in 2020 and seeing their entire culture change, weren't exactly known for breaking records. But the year right before that fateful title run, the Bucs actually did boast a season record — outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett led the league in sacks in 2019 with a staggering 19.5.
Barrett remains the only Buccaneers player to do this in an NFL season, and no one has gotten close to that number for Tampa Bay in the seasons since. Now, though, the Buccaneers have signed outside linebacker Haason Reddick, who prior to the 2024 season had put up four straight campaigns of 11 or more sacks. Reddick has never led the NFL in sacks, but he came close in 2022 when he put up the second-most with 16 — so could he possibly reach that milestone with the Bucs?
Per FOX Sports' Greg Auman, odds may be higher than you think. Reddick is 75/1 to lead the league in sacks per BetOnline (+7500), tying him at 22nd-best odds. Reddick tied with a number of players, and interestingly enough, one of them is his teammate, Yaya Diaby.
As it stands, BetOnline has Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson as the most likely sack king (+500), with Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett and Dallas Cowboys phenom Micah Parsons (+600) not far behind.
While being tied for 22nd doesn't sound incredible on first glance, there are a lot of edge rushers in the NFL. Some play in rotational roles, and teams will typically have two on the line at the same time. With that in mind, Reddick and Diaby have decently high odds, but bettors still seem to trust the tried-and-true players over this unknown Bucs front.
Even getting a double-digit edge rusher would be huge for Tampa Bay, as its pass rush has been dreadful in recent seasons. Reddick was brought in to fix that, and he could be very dangerous when paired with an already-improving player like Diaby.
