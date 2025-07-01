Jason Licht praises Buccaneers draft picks following minicamp
Jason Licht has not held back when discussing his optimism about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers heading into the 2025 NFL season.
Re-signing key veterans like Lavonte David, Chris Godwin and Ben Bredeson is certainly part of the reason why the Bucs GM is so bullish on his squad heading into this year. But another important part of the equation is his optimism regarding the mental and physical makeup of the players he drafted just over a month ago.
Chief among those players is Emekea Egbuka, a standout wide receiver and National Champion at Ohio State who made quite an impression on Jason Licht and his scouting staff throughout his collegiate career — and certainly during the pre-draft process.
Speaking with Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Licht talked about how impressive Egbuka was during his first minicamp as a pro and how well he thinks he will fit in with the established players on the roster.
"Especially when it’s the elite quality of a person that he is. And that fits right in, too," Licht said. "I think he’s a little bit more explosive than I’ve given him credit for, too. Just now seeing him live every day. He’s very, very exciting.”
Jason didn't only acknowledge Egbuka's performance in minicamp, though. He always came away from minicamp extremely impressed by the performance of the cornerbacks, Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish, whom he selected in the second and third rounds, respectively.
"They have been as amazing as what we talk about Emeka, and I know Todd has come out and talked about how smart he is and you can plug him into any of the positions at wide receiver and we’re good," Licht said. "[Morrison and Parrish] have been equally as impressive. It’s been fun to watch.”
Despite their youth, Jason Licht expects both Morrison and Parrish to pay major dividends almost immediately.
"We feel very, very good about them helping to solve a lot this year," Licht said.
Licht also praised Zyon McCollum's work this offseason. It's obvious that the confidence Licht has in his young secondary has skyrocketed from where it was at any point last season.
"Very few teams, I think, have three young corners with that much talent right now," he said.
