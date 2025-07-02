NFC South rival speaks on Buccaneers veteran's greatness
Over the course of his illustrious 13-year NFL career, Lavonte David has amassed the statistical profile of a player who should be considered a lock for the Hall of Fame. Still, the production, longevity and leadership of the star Buccaneers linebacker haven't resulted in the Pro Bowls or All-Pro appearances his play deserves.
That said, despite making just one Pro Bowl appearance back in 2015, not only are the Buccaneers well aware of just how special of a player David is, but so are his peers. Despite a lack of public acknowledgement for his play, David’s teammates continue to gush about his ability on the field — and so do his most bitter rivals.
After Lavonte David was recently named to the NFL Network’s Top-100 Players for the seventh time in his career, one of the best young players in the league, who also happens to be an NFC South rival, spoke extremely highly of the Bucs veteran during the video segment dedicated to David being named the 96th best player in football.
Not only is the Atlanta Falcons' Bijan Robinson one of the best running backs in football, but he’s also a player who has squared off regularly with David since entering the league in 2023. So it was no surprise to hear Robinson praise him.
“Lavonte David, you know, I respect the mess out of him," Robinson said.
Bijan also pointed out that Lavonte still has plenty of gas in the tank, despite being one of the older starters in the league.
"The dude is athletic, and he has not lost his athleticism.” Robinson continued. “On some routes he’s still running with me, and I’m like, ‘Bro, how are you here? I was like 5 yards past you,' and he just casually comes up."
Although he is often overlooked in the mainstream media, opposing teams are usually game planning to prepare for David’s potential impact. Bijan Robinson is apparently no exception. “Every single time I play him, I have to study every move, instinct that he does," Robinson said.
Although the horizon of Lavonte David’s illustrious career is certainly within sight, it wouldn’t be wise to assume he’s lost a step. David will play an integral role for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season, And regardless of whether you talk to his coaches, teammates or opponents, everyone who’s ever played with or against Lavonte David will not be sleeping on number 54 — even at 35 years of age.
