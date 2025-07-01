The two most likely games for Buccaneers' rumored white creamsicle uniforms
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one more surprise planned for their 50th Anniversary, and we have a good idea of what it's going to be.
The Bucs released a teaser on Tuesday that featured former Bucs quarterback and Florida Gators legend Steve Spurrier, and the teaser comes after a lot of reports and chatter that the Bucs intend to bring out a white alternate version of their creamsicle uniforms. Tampa Bay has worn their orange home game creamsicle uniforms for the past two years (both losing efforts), but now it seems as if it will introduce another variant of that throwback as the team hits a major milestone in its franchise history.
So, the question remains — which game will the Bucs wear it? They'd be a good fit any time, given that the Bucs like to wear white at home anyway, but we picked out the two most likely matchups you'll see them in if the team does indeed announce the away throwbacks before the start of the season.
READ MORE: Buccaneers tease big throwback uniform news with football legend
Week 3: Buccaneers vs. Jets (Home)
Tampa Bay has already revealed their themes for each home game this year, and Week 3's lines up with a potential white creamsicle showing. It's the Bucs' 50th anniversary this year, and the team's home opener against the New York Jets is the official 50th Anniversary theme game. This would be a great time to break out the new jerseys, as Tampa Bay often wears white at home anyway and the Jets' current uniforms are inspired by their old ones — as a result, this would be a vintage-looking game fit for celebration.
Week 5: Buccaneers @ Seahawks (Away)
There's another great opportunity to use these uniforms, and it comes in Week 5. The Buccaneers will play the Seahawks in Seattle, and that game is significant historically — 1976 is when both the Bucs and Seahawks entered the league, and while the Bucs went 14-0, one of the Seahawks' two wins came against Tampa Bay that year. The Seahawks have already broken out a blue throwback uniform from around that time, so if the Buccaneers were to wear these new white creamsicle uniforms, it would harken back to the original matchup on both teams' 50th anniversary. That seems poetic, don't you think?
READ MORE: Baker Mayfield gets major endorsement from Buccaneers Hall of Famer
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Buccaneers to face Jalen Ramsey in Steelers joint practice after trade
• Can Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin still be a fantasy football star in 2025?
• Buccaneers star defender has NFL's most 'player-friendly' deal at his position
• Can Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield reach new heights in 2025?